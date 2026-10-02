What is the ‘10-7-3’ theory around flydubai hijack scare? Social media links it to October 7 Hamas attack

Their interpretation is simple: 10-7-3 - October 7 and three years since the attack.

The Dubai-Tel Aviv flight became the scene of a dramatic cockpit assault on September 30, when Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot. Now, with October 7 approaching, some social media users have drawn a connection between the flight number and the third anniversary of the 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

A seemingly ordinary detail from the Flydubai cockpit attack has caught the attention of social media users: the aircraft’s flight number, FZ1073.

What are the current investigations into the flydubai cockpit attack focusing on?

What are the current investigations into the flydubai cockpit attack focusing on?

What does the '10-7-3' theory suggest about the flydubai cockpit incident?

What does the '10-7-3' theory suggest about the flydubai cockpit incident?

But is there anything more to the number 1073?

At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the flight number was deliberately chosen or that it has any connection to the attack. The numerical link is being discussed online, while investigators continue to examine the motive behind the cockpit assault.

Also Read | UAE maintains radio silence on flydubai Omani co-pilot’s identity, conspiracy angle as probe seeks answers

What is the ‘1073’ theory? The theory centres on Flydubai flight FZ1073. Social media users have broken down the number as 10/7/3, interpreting it as October 7 and three years since the 2023 attack.

The speculation has gained traction partly because the aircraft was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv and the cockpit attack occurred just days before the October 7 anniversary.

Three years ago, October 7 began with a massive rocket barrage from Gaza, followed by Hamas-led armed groups crossing into southern Israel by land, sea and air. They attacked communities and military positions, including the site of the Nova music festival near Re’im. Around 1,200 people were killed and 251 people were taken hostage, according to international and US government accounts.

The Nova festival has since become one of the defining symbols of October 7. Hundreds of people who had gathered for the music festival were killed or abducted, while survivors and families are preparing to mark the third anniversary at the site this year.

However, the connection between the flight number and October 7 remains an interpretation circulating on social media. There is no publicly available evidence that the number was deliberately selected or that the attackers attached any significance to it.

Also Read | El Al airline cancels flights for Israelis from Dubai after flydubai incident

What are investigators actually saying? The UAE has ordered a specialised investigation into the incident.

According to the UAE Attorney General’s directive, investigators are examining the circumstances and motives behind the attack, including whether it had any connection to “terrorist activity or purpose", prior planning or direction from others.

Reuters reported on Thursday that no motive had yet been determined, while an initial assessment by Israeli security officials suggested the co-pilot may have acted alone. The UAE investigation is continuing.

What happened on the flight? Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when the co-pilot attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit, stabbing him repeatedly and leaving him bloodied.

The aircraft subsequently plunged thousands of feet before passengers and crew intervened. Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to enter and restrain the attacker.

The aircraft was diverted and eventually made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 174 people aboard survived.