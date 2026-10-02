Nancy Guthrie update: Is Luke Daley ‘porch guy’? ‘Investigator’ flags similarities after booking

Luke Daley has been booked by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The 37-year-old has a bond set for $22,500, as per the official records. Daley's booking has sparked questions online, with a self-styled investigator asking if he's the ‘porch guy’ in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. Luke Daley was booked by Pima County authorities, and many have speculated about similarities with 'porch guy', the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Daley's name came up in relation to the Nancy Guthrie case, days after the 84-year-old was reported missing. Authorities had reportedly taken Daley and a woman named Kayla Noel Day into custody at the time. Now, reports suggest Daley was booked on drug and gun charges, but the official records do not mention his charges, and HT.com could not independently verify them.

As for Nancy Guthrie's case, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was kidnapped the night before or the early hours of that day. It has been over seven months and no suspect has been publicly named yet. The closest that we know of a suspect is the masked man seen on the octogenarian's porch, captured on her doorbell camera. The internet dubbed him ‘porch guy’ and since then, there's been numerous theories on who might be behind the mask.

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A self-styled investigator, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, raised questions about Daley possibly being the ‘porch guy’ as news of his booking began to do the rounds online.

What JLR said about Luke Daley and ‘porch guy’ The self-styled investigator shared the news of Daley's booking, and wrote “Luke Daley BOOKED into the Pima County jail on weapons & drug charges. Where is Nancy Guthrie?.”

He then added “WHOA! Luke Daley kinda looks like the Nancy Guthrie perp.”