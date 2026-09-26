Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Tommaso Cioni's photo with band member; netizens ask ‘who is that drummer?’
A self-styled investigator shared a photo of Tommaso Cioni from his band days, amid Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping, with questions being raised about the drummer.
A self-styled investigator shared Tommaso Cioni's photo from his Early Black band days, amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. The picture led netizens to ask questions about the drummer, with many pointing out the person looked somewhat familiar.
The photo was shared by Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, who has focused on Tommaso and his wife, Annie Guthrie, amid the octogenarian's disappearance. Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: FBI searching Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's neighborhood? ‘Investigator' makes shock claim
While no suspect has been publicly named seven months since, a lot of speculations have surrounded Tommaso and Annie. This comes after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that Tommaso might be considered a suspect in the case. Notably, authorities have clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects. However, public interest in Annie and Tommaso has continued after reports emerged that Nancy had had dinner at Annie's house the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making them among the last two people to see the 84-year-old before she was taken.
This interest in the married couple, who live near Nancy's place, has extended to Tommaso's past, including the time he spent in a local band. Members of that band also came up in public speculations though there is nothing concrete to tie them to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Tommaso Cioni's photo shared by ‘investigator’
JLR shared Tommaso's photo on X and wrote “Tommaso Cioni with an unidentified bandmate playing in Tucson Arizona years ago. Where's Nancy Guthrie?”.
The photo showed Tommaso performing on stage. He was seen in a black shirt with red tie, playing the guitar. A drummer was also visible behind him.
Tommaso Cioni's photo raises questions about drummer
Several people reacted to the photo of Tommaso Cioni during his band days. “The drummer looks like someone who works at El Charro,” one wrote. Another added “Who is that drummer?”. Yet another said “His bandmate looks like someone I've seen before...”.
Meanwhile, one remarked that the drummer looked somewhat like actor Danny Trejo, known for movies like Machete.
The photo also sparked a larger conversation about Annie and Tommaso, with one saying “…her poetry makes me feel creepy. I had to shut it off. Something is very wrong with these people.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More