Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Annie Guthrie's ‘violent poetry’, sparks reactions online - ‘Very creepy’

A self-styled investigator posted about Annie Guthrie's allegedly ‘violent poetry’ amid the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old, who is also the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Annie Guthrie is Nancy Guthrie's daughter. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

It has been over six months and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead on the case, have not named any suspects publicly. Amid this, public interest in Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni has intensified amid reports emerging that they were among the last two to see Nancy Guthrie before she was kidnapped. The octogenarian is believed to have had dinner with her daughter the night before she went missing and then her son-in-law, Tommaso, reportedly dropped her home.

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Former NewsNation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, had also claimed that Tommaso might be considered a suspect in the case, but this was quickly junked by cops. Later, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects. However, part of the public scrutiny directed towards Annie and Tommaso has included digging up Annie's poems trying to find clues in them. Initially, there were attempts to see if Annie's poetry reference nature when an alleged ransom note claimed Nancy was ‘buried with nature’. These ransom notes were later determined to be fake by the FBI, but many have kept turning to Annie's poetry, trying to get an insight into an individual who has been thrust into the public spotlight amid her mother's kidnapping.

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Here's what self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR said about Annie Guthrie's poetry.