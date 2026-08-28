Nancy Guthrie missing: Man who knew her for 15 years recalls Tucson meeting, connection to Annie in Facebook chat

According to the screenshots, the man said he had not spoken to Nancy in more than 15 years. He recalled meeting her after a mutual friend suggested they had things in common.

An X post has shared screenshots of a Facebook Messenger chat with a man who says he knew Nancy Guthrie more than 15 years ago, offering a rare personal account from someone outside her family. The man, identified as “Arbor Jack Snowd…,” said he met Nancy through a mutual friend and later visited her in Tucson. He described dinner, dancing and a tour of the University of Arizona optical lab before their contact faded. He also said he later had Nancy’s daughter Annie make jewelry for him. The exchange does not provide a new official lead in the missing-person investigation.

He wrote:

Have not seen or talked to her in over 15 years. A mutual friend suggested we had a lot in common & when Nancy came up from AZ we met. I visited her I Tucson one weekend. We went to dinner, dancing & she arranged for me to tour the optical lab at the Un of AZ where they made the large reflective mirrors for the big telescopes. But when she found out I was a Regan supporter that ended, not really a relationship at that point it was just an acquaintance, our interactions. I did have her daughter, Anne who I met, do a couple of pieces of jewelry for me a couple of years later. Nancy was intelligent, personable & very independent. Since then we exchanged a couple emails but nothing in the last 6 or 7 years. I am very sad about what has happened.

He also said the mutual friend had not been in contact with Nancy for years.

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No the friend I have run into a couple of times but she had not been in contact with Nancy for years.

He then asked the person who contacted him how they had found his connection to Nancy.

Just curious, how did you find my connection to Nancy?

What did the Nancy Guthrie Facebook chat reveal? The person who shared the screenshots asked whether the man had any more contact with Annie or the mutual friend. They also said they believed something about the case was unusual.

The poster wrote:

It really is a very sad situation. I have heard that she was very tied to her political views… so that doesn’t seem surprising to me. Have you had any more contact with Annie at all by chance? Or any contact with the friend that introduced you two? Something is just extremely strange about the whole thing… any information you could provide would be extremely helpful and I truly do appreciate your response 🙏

The poster later explained how they found the connection:

“Well basically just looking for any relevant information which “they” seem to be to trying to get rid of now, so like interactions she had on social media with people thats how I come across you and many others, and you are the only one who has spoken out, so as I’m sure you’re aware, that alone is so odd, it really is very strange this case.”

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The screenshots also show notices saying disappearing messages were turned on and later turned off. One message is marked as edited.

What is the latest in Nancy Guthrie case? The Facebook exchange is not an announcement from investigators and does not establish that Nancy-related information is being removed. The claim comes from the person who posted the screenshots and has not been confirmed by authorities.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate her disappearance, which authorities have treated as an abduction.

The FBI has released surveillance footage and continues to seek information about the person seen near Nancy’s home. Investigators have also released ransom notes connected to the case and continue to work through evidence and tips.

As of August 28, Nancy remains missing.