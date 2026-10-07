US State Department reiterates Level 4 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Russia amid suspected plague death

The United States State Department on Tuesday reiterated its Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for US citizens travelling to Russia amid fears of pneumonic plague after the death of a researcher in Russia's Irkutsk. This undated photo released in 2019 by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab. (The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research)

The Level 4 advisory has been in effect since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The warning was most recently reiterated in December 2025 when the State Department said that "there was no change to the advisory level or risk indicators."

US State Department Issues Fresh Alert On Tuesday, amid fears of potential pneumonic plague spreading in Russia, the US State Department issued a fresh health alert alongside the Level 4 Travel Advisory already in place. It noted that Washington continues to "track the situation closely."

Also read: Who was Daria Shipilova? Is Russia covering up a plague outbreak? Lab scientist's death sparks row

"The U.S. Embassy is aware of press reports from the Irkutsk region of suspected pneumonic plague resulting in the death of an individual and of associated quarantine measures in, and closures of, hospitals in Irkutsk," the alert, shared via the social media handles of the US State Department's Consular Affairs, read.

"We continue to track the situation closely. The U.S. government has limited ability to help U.S. citizens in Russia, especially outside of Moscow.

"The State Department’s Level 4 Travel Advisory (Do Not Travel) for Russia remains in place and states U.S. citizens currently in Russia should depart immediately," it continued. "U.S. citizens planning travel to Russia are again strongly advised not to travel to Russia due to risk of wrongful detention and security concerns."

What To Know About The Plague Outbreak Fears Concerns about a potential plague outbreak emerged last week after Daria Shipilova, a researcher at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute, died on Thursday, October 1 after coming into contact with a live bacterium. Shipilova was on a field trip with others from the institute when it happened.

Also read: Did a Siberian plague institute worker die of mystery pneumonia & is Russia already covering it up?

200 people who came into contact with her were quarantined after her death. So far, they have not shown any symptoms, even as Russian authorities continue to investigate.

On Tuesday, allaying fears of a plague outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the possible case of pneumonic plague in Russia presents "very low risk" outside Russia. WHO is in contact with the Russian authorities, who are leading the investigation.

“There is currently no indication that we are dealing with anything similar to the pandemic," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told the Associated Press. The report also cited a note shared by Russian authorities investigating the situation, which read: “Test results showed no presence of dangerous infectious disease pathogens in any of the contacts.”