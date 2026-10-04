Who was Daria Shipilova? Is Russia covering up a plague outbreak? Lab scientist's death sparks row

Reports about a potential spread of the Yersinia pestis bacterium in Russia have sparked concerns worldwide about a suspected plague outbreak. Representational. (Unsplash)

It started with the death of a young lab worker in Russia's Siberia region. Nearly 200 people have been forced into isolation amid the spread of the disease. Russia, notably, has not confirmed the disease as plague. Igor Kobzev, the governor of Siberia, has described it only as “a dangerous infectious disease.” But reports, especially in the United States, have sparked concerns that the disease in question could be plague, and the Putin regime in Russia is covering it up.

At the center of the controversy is the death of a 28-year-old lab scientist, Daria Shipilova, who worked with the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Irkutsk. Many reports in the US claim that Shipilova could be patient zero of a potential plague outbreak, given that she was associated with an institute focusing on research on plague. However, so far, none of the persons who came in contact with Shipilova has shown symptoms.

In this article, we will take a look at Daria Shipilova's death and why it has become controversial.

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Who Was Daria Shipilova And What Happened To Her? According to the Russian media outlet Lyudi Baikala, Daria Shipilova had reported to the medical staff that she had accidentally broken a test tube containing live bacteria. The incident reportedly happened while she was on an expedition to collect bacteria samples for testing with others from the institute.

Daria Shipilova was brought to the Shelekhov region, where she was hospitalized Tuesday. The other workers of the institute who were with her were isolated. She died on Thursday after what news reports from Russia described as symptoms of severe pneumonia.

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Has There Been A Plague Outbreak In Russia? The concerns about a potential plague outbreak have been emerging from the association of the researcher with the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute. But more importantly, the lack of details about it from Russia, despite the massive emergency response it triggered, is contributing to the panic.

According to the New York Post, after Daria Shipilova's death was first reported, the head of Russia's public health watchdog rushed to the Irkutsk region. A quarantine hospital was set up in the region with nearly 200 people who came into contact with Daria Shipilova. Some Russian broadcasters have also compared the situation with that of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The governor of Irkutsk has cancelled all public events in the region as Russia’s public-health watchdog boss Anna Popova coordinated the emergency containment efforts.

“All identified contact persons have been placed under medical observation. As of today, the contacts show no signs of illness, and their laboratory test results are negative, the governor said.