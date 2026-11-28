Unlike many televised live events, the parade will not be broadcast simultaneously across all US time zones. According to NBC News, coverage will begin at 8.30 am local time in each time zone and continue until approximately noon.

The procession will start on Manhattan’s Upper West Side before making its way through the city.

The 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 8.30 am ET on Saturday and is expected to conclude around noon.

Here is everything viewers need to know about the revised schedule, television coverage, security arrangements and special attractions planned for this year.

Despite the change in schedule, the parade will feature its signature giant character balloons, elaborate floats, Broadway performances and marching bands.

The parade, traditionally held on Thanksgiving Day, was rescheduled following heavy rain and strong wind gusts across the city on Thursday. The decision was taken to prioritise the safety of participants and spectators, making this year’s celebration an unusual post- Thanksgiving event.

Participants prepare to march during the Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, US, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. The parade was rescheduled for Saturday due to high winds, marking the first time the annual holiday procession has been delayed. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The much-anticipated Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to take place in New York City on Saturday after severe weather conditions forced organisers to postpone the annual celebration.

Why was the Macy's parade postponed? Severe weather conditions in New York City prompted organisers to move the event from Thursday to Saturday.

Heavy rainfall and powerful wind gusts raised concerns about the safety of parade participants, spectators and the enormous balloons that are a central feature of the annual celebration.

Announcing the postponement on Wednesday, Macy’s said: “The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration.”

The decision means that one of America's most recognisable Thanksgiving traditions will take place two days after the holiday.

Where to watch or stream the Macy's Parade? Viewers in the United States can watch the parade live on NBC.

Those with access to local television channels through cable, an aerial or other television services can simply tune in to NBC at 8.30 am.

The event will also be available to stream on Peacock. However, viewers will need at least a Peacock Premium subscription to access their local NBC station.

The subscription costs $12.99 per month, and the streaming service does not offer a free trial for this option.

Will New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani attend? New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani will not participate in this year's parade.

His absence follows the postponement and a previously scheduled medical procedure on Friday to repair his Achilles tendon.

A City Hall spokesperson confirmed that the operation was successful and that Mamdani was recovering comfortably at Gracie Mansion.

NYPD strengthens security arrangements Although authorities have not identified any specific or credible threats against the event, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is increasing its security presence.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced that more than 1,000 officers would be deployed for Saturday's parade.

She also explained that officers originally scheduled to work overtime on Thursday would have the opportunity to spend the holiday with their families, with additional personnel assigned to Saturday's event.

Road closures and subway changes The parade and associated activities are expected to bring several traffic restrictions and public transport changes across New York City.

Multiple streets along the parade route will be closed, while subway services may also be affected.

Authorities have published a detailed list of road closures and transport arrangements on the city's official website. Residents and visitors have been advised to check the information before travelling to the event.

Nine broadway shows to feature in special musical performance One of the major attractions this year will be a 10-minute Broadway musical medley featuring performers from nine well-known productions.

According to Macy's and NBC, the performance will take place outside the department store and celebrate some of Broadway's most popular shows.

The line-up includes:

- The Book of Mormon

- Chicago

- Disney's Aladdin

- Hamilton

- The Lost Boys

- Rent

- Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

- Schmigadoon!

- Wicked

The special performance will bring together music and theatre as part of the parade's wider entertainment programme.

Record number of balloons and new floats Macy's has announced that this year's parade will feature its largest-ever collection of balloons and inflatable attractions, with a total of 100 elements.

Among them will be creations from the Macy's Blue Sky Gallery, featuring designs associated with celebrated artists and creatives, including Tim Burton, Keith Haring, Jeff Koons and Yayoi Kusama.

Several new floats will also make their debut. These include:

- Dashing All the Way with DoorDash

- Hogwarts Holiday with HBO

- Mr. Peanut Power Plant with Planters

- Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs

- Road Trip to Parade with Geico

- Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's

The parade will also bring back several familiar characters through its All-Star floats. These include Bugs Bunny, Arthur, Curious George, Bullwinkle J. Moose, Popeye, the Pink Panther, Scooby-Doo, Sonic the Hedgehog, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and characters from Angry Birds and Adventure Time.

Bluey, Hello Kitty and other characters make their debut New character-themed attractions will add to this year's line-up.

Among the featured designs are Bluey, presented by BBC; Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination; Earl the Squirrel by Universal Orlando Resort; Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio; Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide; Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney; and Underdog by DreamWorks Animation.

Another new attraction will be Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive by Levi's. Known as a balloonicle, the creation combines a balloon with a vehicle that is driven along the parade route.

Macy's to honour Fiona the Hippo This year's parade will also pay tribute to Fiona, the much-loved hippopotamus from Cincinnati Zoo who died last week.

Fiona became a popular attraction after being born prematurely in 2017 and went on to capture the affection of zoo visitors.

Macy's said it wanted to commemorate the animal's memory following her death, which came after complications involving a hat that had landed inside her enclosure.

In an Instagram Stories post, the department store said it had "wanted to mark Fiona's memory". It also confirmed that it had made a donation to the Cincinnati Zoo.

As part of the tribute, handlers accompanying the return of the parade's historic Blue Hippopotamus balloon, which dates back to around 1931, will wear special purple patches bearing Fiona's name.

The gesture will add a sentimental moment to this year's celebration, which promises to be particularly memorable following its unexpected postponement.