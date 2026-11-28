Oral Walker Jr, the 18-year-old killed in a Thanksgiving shooting at an Airbnb in Davenport, Florida, was a gang member known by the street name “Glock” and had 76 prior criminal charges, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. Oral Walker Jr, ‘Glock’, killed in Florida Thanksgiving party shooting. (X/@Kentuckygirl1) more Six other people were wounded when gunfire broke out at a party attended by more than 50 people, most of them minors. Walker Jr, from Orlando, was identified as the person who died in the early morning shooting on Thursday, November 26. Speaking at a news conference, Judd said Walker fired the first shots, prompting another person to return fire. Investigators believe the second shooter may have acted in self-defence, but the individual left the scene and remains unidentified.

The sheriff said Walker had faced 76 criminal charges, including 26 misdemeanours. He also said Walker was found carrying cannabis and cash. The details were shared by Judd during his account of the shooting. Six people injured in Thanksgiving party shooting The shooting took place at a rented property on Captiva Drive in Davenport, where a party had begun around 11 pm on Thanksgiving Eve. The gathering was advertised on social media as a “Girls Gone Wild” pajama party for the birthday of a 15-year-old girl. Judd said more than 50 people were inside the property, the overwhelming majority of them minors. He described the gathering as an “out-of-control” party and called it a “recipe for disaster”.