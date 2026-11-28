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Illinois county court portal hit by cybersecurity incident, officials say personal data not compromised
The Cook County Clerk’s website is accessible again after a cybersecurity incident, but the court portal and online case search remain unavailable.
The Cook County Clerk’s website is accessible again after a cybersecurity incident disrupted its online services, but the county’s court portal and online case search remain unavailable, according to the Clerk’s Office website.
Officials have said users’ personal information was not compromised in the incident, which prompted an investigation and the temporary shutdown of the services.
The Clerk’s Office confirmed the cybersecurity incident in a statement to the Chicago Tribune on Friday, November 27, saying it was working to investigate the issue and restore access safely.
“We are working diligently to investigate the incident and safely restore access to the portal as quickly as possible,” the office said.
The office also said it had confirmed that users’ personal information had not been compromised.
It did not provide details about the cause of the incident, whether unauthorised access to its systems had occurred or what other parts of its network may have been affected.
Court case search services
The Clerk’s website is now accessible. The online services provide access to information about historical and active cases handled by the Circuit Court of Cook County.
The electronic docket contains brief summaries of court documents and case events, allowing members of the public, lawyers and other users to check the general status of cases.
The Clerk’s Office clarifies that information available through the online database is not the official court record. Official records are maintained in paper files at courthouses and other repositories managed by the office.
The office has not explained whether the incident disrupted other court operations.
Officials yet to disclose details of cyber incident
The incident comes amid reports of other cybersecurity events affecting public and private systems in the United States.
The Associated Press reported this week that an unclassified CIA system had been breached in a cyberattack, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Separately, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been investigating an apparent cyberattack involving the Algonquin Dam on the Fox River. State officials said the dam remained operational and secure.
There is no indication that these incidents are connected to the Cook County court portal disruption.
The Clerk’s Office has said it will provide further updates as more information becomes available. For now, users seeking online access to Cook County case information will have to wait for the affected services to be restored.