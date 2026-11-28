The Cook County Clerk’s website is accessible again after a cybersecurity incident disrupted its online services, but the county’s court portal and online case search remain unavailable, according to the Clerk’s Office website. Cook County court portal back online after cybersecurity incident. (Representational image) (Unsplash) more

Officials have said users’ personal information was not compromised in the incident, which prompted an investigation and the temporary shutdown of the services.

The Clerk’s Office confirmed the cybersecurity incident in a statement to the Chicago Tribune on Friday, November 27, saying it was working to investigate the issue and restore access safely.

“We are working diligently to investigate the incident and safely restore access to the portal as quickly as possible,” the office said.

The office also said it had confirmed that users’ personal information had not been compromised.

It did not provide details about the cause of the incident, whether unauthorised access to its systems had occurred or what other parts of its network may have been affected.