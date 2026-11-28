TORONTO—Canada’s Supreme Court on Friday largely upheld a Quebec law that bars public–sector employees from wearing religious symbols while on the job, in a closely watched case that stirred debate over freedom of expression and religion. The four-day hearing before the Supreme Court was among the longest in the court’s 151-year history. (AP) more

The 2019 law, known as Bill 21, is the first of its kind in North America and has been a lightning rod for controversy. Its backers argue that it doesn’t target any one religion and is necessary to enshrine the religious neutrality of the state—or laicity—in a province where the Catholic Church once wielded an iron grip over most aspects of life, including healthcare and education.

Its opponents contend that barring police officers, teachers and judges among others from wearing symbols of their faith, such as hijabs, crucifixes, turbans and kippahs, is discriminatory and violates equality and freedom of expression and religious rights.

The law has stirred protests in Quebec and a broader debate about whether there should be limits on the use of the so-called notwithstanding clause, a provision in Canada’s constitution that allows governments to override some rights, including freedom of religion and expression, for renewable periods of five years.

In its decision, Canada’s top court said that the “stigmatizing and deleterious effects” of the law on those most affected—which it identified as Muslim women—shouldn’t be underestimated. Opponents of the law have argued that it impacts Muslim women disproportionately because many of them are teachers.

But the court found that the Quebec government validly used the notwithstanding clause when it passed the law, shielding it from legal challenges. “In short, Bill 21 is rooted in Quebec’s legitimate and historical commitment to ensuring the laicity of the state in a free and democratic society,” Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote in the 520-page decision.

The court rejected most arguments that the law violates constitutional rights that aren’t covered by the notwithstanding clause, including minority language rights. But it ruled that a section of the law barring public-sector employees from performing their functions while wearing religious face coverings won’t apply to members of the provincial legislature because it violates the constitutional right of Canadians to run for office and participate in the legislative process—a right that the notwithstanding clause can’t override.

The ruling Friday drew immediate criticism from civil-liberties and human-rights groups. Stephen Brown, chief executive of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, an appellant in the case, said the decision opened the “floodgates for a full attack” on the constitutional rights of Canadians.

“In our country, in the 21st century, entire categories of people are now barred from entire sectors of employment, not because of what they have done, but because of who they are,” he said at a news conference in Ottawa.

Yves-François Blanchet, the leader of the federal Bloc Québécois, a political party that pushes for greater autonomy for Quebec from the federal government, cheered the ruling as an “important victory” for Quebec. He said it would allow the province to “move forward with the preservation of elements that profoundly define what makes Quebec society distinct.”

The four-day hearing before the Supreme Court in March was among the longest in the court’s 151-year history. A record 51 outside parties filed submissions, including civil-rights groups and the attorneys general of Canada and five of its 10 provinces.

Quebec, a French-speaking province in a predominantly English country, has long sought to protect its distinct language and culture and to enshrine the separation between personal faith and the state. Bill 21 is part of a broader set of measures aimed at secularizing Quebec.