Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Centre prepares for Parliament's November 30 sitting, delimitation in focus
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats have confirmed that there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during the sittings.
- 11 Sec agoCongress will hold a strategy meeting at 4.30 pm today
- 10 Mins agoNDA may be closer to numbers needed for delimitation bill
- 18 Mins agoRajya Sabha to reconvene on December 2 for two-day sitting
- 22 Mins agoDMK says Stalin will take call after bill is tabled
- 30 Mins agoYSRCP to back Delimitation Bill: ANI sources
- 37 Mins agoOpposition targets govt over special Parliament sitting
- 44 Mins agoNo Question Hour or Zero Hour during special sitting
- 53 Mins agoWomen's quota and delimitation back in focus
- 54 Mins agoMeeting scheduled for 1pm
- 55 Mins agoDelimitation makes MPs’ work easier, Rebel TMC MP
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoFour-day special sitting announced
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoMinisters rearrange travel plans
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: The Union Cabinet is set to meet on Friday ahead of Parliament's proposed special sitting from November 30, with the delimitation-linked women's reservation legislation likely to be in focus. The meeting, scheduled for 1pm at Sewa Teerth in New Delhi, comes a day after the government announced plans to reconvene Parliament to transact essential government business. Ministers have been asked to be in the Capital, with several scrambling to rearrange their travel plans following the announcement....Read More
The Cabinet meeting is expected to assume significance amid speculation that the government could bring back the Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation and the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
The legislation was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026, after failing to secure the required majority. The government is now expected to explore a revised approach ahead of the proposed parliamentary sittings, although the Centre has not officially confirmed the Cabinet's agenda.
Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju has said the government has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the Upper House on December 2.
The sittings may conclude on December 3, subject to the business before the Houses.
The move comes after Parliament's Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13 but was not formally prorogued.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats have confirmed that there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during the sittings. With the government and Opposition preparing for a fresh confrontation over delimitation and women's reservation, Friday's Cabinet meeting could provide key indications of the Centre's legislative priorities ahead of Parliament's return.
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Congress will hold a strategy meeting at 4.30 pm today
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Congress will hold a strategy meeting at 10, Janpath, at 4.30 pm on Friday.
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: NDA may be closer to numbers needed for delimitation bill
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: The BJP-led NDA could be closer to securing the numbers required to pass the delimitation and women's reservation legislation. NDA managers believe the alliance may be closer to the two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha following changes in the Opposition's strength, including defections by lawmakers from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The government will still need to secure the required majority in both Houses for a Constitution amendment.
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha to reconvene on December 2 for two-day sitting
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: The Rajya Sabha, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, will reconvene on December 2 for a two-day sitting to transact essential government business, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.
The session is expected to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of business. There will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members’ Business during the sittings.
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: DMK says Stalin will take call after bill is tabled
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: The DMK has reiterated its demand for “fair delimitation”, saying party chief MK Stalin will take a final call on the proposed legislation after it is tabled in Parliament. A senior DMK functionary told Hindustan Times that the party would wait for the details of the bill before deciding its position. The party has previously opposed the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, raising concerns over its impact on states' representation.
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: YSRCP to back Delimitation Bill: ANI sources
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) will support the proposed Delimitation Bill if it is introduced in Parliament, provided it ensures regional balance, ANI reported on Friday, quoting party sources.
Via ANI
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Opposition targets govt over special Parliament sitting
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Opposition parties have criticised the BJP-led NDA government's decision to reconvene Parliament from November 30, accusing it of violating constitutional principles.
Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged that the government was preparing to reintroduce the Constitution amendment bill, which seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and facilitate the implementation of women's reservation.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor backed Ramesh's remarks, saying the Opposition's fight was to protect democratic institutions.
"Absolutely. The fight is on -- a fight to save Indian democracy, to protect India's unity and to save our Parliament's integrity," Tharoor wrote on X.
Read more here.
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: No Question Hour or Zero Hour during special sitting
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats have issued separate bulletins confirming that there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during the four-day special sitting from November 30 to December 3. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on December 2. The sitting is expected to focus on essential government business, with the possibility of legislation related to delimitation and women's reservation drawing attention.
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Women's quota and delimitation back in focus
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: The proposed special sitting has brought the focus back on the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, which sought to increase the Lok Sabha's strength to a maximum of 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies in time for the 2029 elections. The bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17 after failing to secure the required two-thirds majority. The government subsequently withdrew two linked bills on delimitation and changes in Union territories.
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Meeting scheduled for 1pm
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 1pm on Friday ahead of Parliament's special sitting from November 30. The meeting comes after the government announced a four-day sitting of Parliament to transact essential government business. While the Cabinet's official agenda has not been announced, the delimitation-linked women's reservation legislation is likely to be in focus.
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Delimitation makes MPs’ work easier, Rebel TMC MP
The 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, whose proposed merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) is yet to receive the Lok Sabha Speaker’s approval, could hold the key to the fate of the delimitation Bill if it is tabled during Parliament’s four-day special sitting.
In an interview with HT, one of the dissidents, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, said the group will decide its stance after seeing the bill but added that delimitation will make lawmakers’ work easier.
Read more here.
(With inputs from Himanshi Dahiya)
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Four-day special sitting announced
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: The government has announced a four-day sitting of Parliament from November 30 to December 3 to transact essential government business, subject to exigencies. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the Upper House on December 2. The sittings may conclude on December 3.
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Ministers rearrange travel plans
Cabinet Meeting LIVE Updates: Several Union ministers have had to rearrange their travel plans to ensure they are in Delhi for the special Cabinet meeting at 1pm. The meeting marks a rare instance of the Union Cabinet convening twice in the same week. The hurried arrangements followed the government's announcement that Parliament would reconvene from November 30, with speculation mounting over a possible legislative push on delimitation and women's reservation.