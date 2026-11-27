The BJP dismissed the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a "dhokha patra", accusing party president Akhilesh Yadav of making unrealistic promises.

Yogi exudes confidence ahead of polls

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming assembly polls.

Adityanath said the BJP’s lotus symbol was bigger than him and that “everyone knows who is who”, when asked about the party’s CM face.