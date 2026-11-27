UP election news LIVE: SP, Congress to hold second round of seat-sharing talks today
UP election news LIVE: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are set to hold a second round of seat-sharing talks for next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Friday. On Thursday, the SP released its manifesto, which BJP dismissed as a "dhokha patra".
UP election news LIVE: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are set to hold a second round of seat-sharing talks for next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Friday, days after the former's first candidate list triggered friction in the alliance, people aware of the details told HT. On Thursday, the SP released its manifesto for the 2027 Assembly polls promising 25 lakh government jobs and employment opportunities for more than two crore youngsters in five years, an annual pension of ₹40,000 for elderly women and a farm-loan waiver....Read More
The BJP dismissed the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a "dhokha patra", accusing party president Akhilesh Yadav of making unrealistic promises.
Yogi exudes confidence ahead of polls
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming assembly polls.
Adityanath said the BJP’s lotus symbol was bigger than him and that “everyone knows who is who”, when asked about the party’s CM face.
UP election news LIVE: SP to release separate manifesto for women, says Dimple Yadav
UP election news LIVE: Samajwadi Party (SP) would release a separate election manifesto for women, SP MP Dimple Yadav said on Thursday while raising issues of inflation, healthcare, education, infrastructure and urban cleanliness.
Speaking after the release of the party’s election manifesto, Dimple Yadav said, “Negative people only talk negative things. Look at inflation today, look at healthcare today, look at education today, or look at infrastructure, and all the filth spread across cities; the people in power will not speak on these issues but will keep making absurd statements. A special manifesto for women will be released separately by the Samajwadi Party.”
(Inputs from ANI)
UP election news LIVE: Inside SP's manifesto for 2027 polls
UP election news LIVE: A ₹5,000 monthly unemployment allowance for graduates until they secure a job, 25 lakh government jobs in five years, 50% reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts valued up to ₹50 crore, an annual pension or assistance of ₹40,000 for elderly women, with similar support indicated for labourers, women workers and artisans, to be transferred directly into bank accounts, and a caste census to assess the economic and social status of communities are among the many promises contained in the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Read full story here.
UP election news LIVE: SP, Congress to hold second round of seat-sharing talks
UP election news LIVE: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are set to hold a second round of seat-sharing talks for next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Friday, days after the former's first candidate list triggered friction in the alliance, people aware of the details told HT.