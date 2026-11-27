Union education minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Education for 2026, with discussions focusing on taking Indian universities overseas, facilitating foreign university campuses in India and attracting international students to the country. Union minister of uducation Pralhad Joshi chaired the First meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on Education. (@JoshiPralhad) more

The meeting, held on November 25, was centred on the theme of “Internationalisation of Indian Education” and positioning India as a “global knowledge hub”.

In a post on X after the meeting, Joshi said, “Deliberations covered expanding Indian universities globally, facilitating foreign university campuses in India, strengthening international research partnerships, student and faculty exchange programmes, and attracting international students.”

He also said members were sensitised about measures to internationalise school education through Central Board of School Education (CBSE) Global and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) expansion, multilingual learning, global teacher mobility, curriculum reforms and cross-cultural exposure.

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He also pointed to the demand for CBSE schools abroad, saying it demonstrated the “credibility of Indian education programmes and their potential for scalability at the global level”.

On school education, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) highlighted curriculum alignment with global standards, multilingual education, student and teacher exchange programmes and the role of the national assessment centre Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) in academic equivalence and quality alignment.

It informed the committee that 268 CBSE-affiliated schools were functioning across 26 countries, with an overseas regional office in Dubai. A “standardised assessment framework” had also been implemented across affiliated schools globally to ensure uniformity, the ministry said in a press statement.

Addressing the committee, Joshi highlighted the historical global influence of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) and said the ministry’s objective was to further expand its global footprint. He said steps were being taken to establish campuses of Indian higher education institutions (HEIs) overseas and facilitate foreign universities in setting up campuses in India.

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The minister informed the members that around 21 foreign HEIs were currently operational in India, apart from joint academic and research collaborations.

The Department of Higher Education (DoHE) of the Union education ministry outlined four strategies for internationalisation: academic and research collaborations; attracting international students to study in India; allowing foreign higher education institutions to establish branch campuses in India; and enabling Indian institutions to set up campuses abroad.

Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Education

The Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the ministry of education is an informal platform that brings together MPs and the government to discuss the ministry’s policies, programmes and their implementation. Its purpose is to provide lawmakers an opportunity to understand the government’s work and offer suggestions on policy matters.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs’ guidelines, the objectives of such committees include “promote informal consultation between Members of Parliament and the Government” and provide the government an opportunity to benefit from MPs’ advice and guidance.