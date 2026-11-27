The S-400 system, of which India is seeking to buy another five from Russia in the coming year, can counter ballistic missiles, aircraft, unmanned combat air systems, kamikaze drones, and loitering ammunition from a range of 40km to 400 km. The S-400 proved itself during Operation Sindoor, ensuring that no ballistic missile or rocket fired by Pakistan hit the Indian territory, apart from knocking down Pakistani fighters, AEW&C aircraft, and ELINT platforms from the skies till as far as west of the Indus.

While the Union government remains tight-lipped on national security, the officials cited above told HT that an Indian Air Force (IAF) pre-dispatch inspection team will visit Russia next month, and a fifth S-400 system will be ready for deployment by February 2027.

At present, three S-400 long-range systems to counter aerial threats are deployed in Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, and a fourth is deployed in Assam to protect the 1126km long Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

The S-400 system, of which India is seeking to buy another five from Russia in the coming year, can counter ballistic missiles, aircraft, unmanned combat air systems, kamikaze drones.

With China and Turkey supplying hardware, the US giving more teeth to F-16 fighters, and Saudi Arabia providing capital for Pakistan’s military capabilities, India has decided to further strengthen its western border by deploying a fifth S-400 air defence system to guard the 740km Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir, according to two top officials aware of the matter.

India prepares against Chinese threat In the backdrop of China planning to supply J-35 fifth-generation fighters to Rawalpindi in 2027, India has decided to manufacture and acquire long-range stand-off weapons and loitering ammunition to counter Chinese long-range air-to-air missiles such as the PL-15 E (Extended), and air defence systems such as the HQ 9BE. PAF used Chinese J-10 fighters in tandem with Swedish AWACS to fire 200km range twin-data link PL-15 E missiles during Op Sindoor.

“We know the future war will be without contact with stand-off weapons. “Whoever has a longer-range missile and better anti-missile capability will have an edge,” said a top military officer.

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The second official cited above said that India is aware that Beijing and Ankara are bolstering Pakistan militarily, Washington is providing an F-16 upgradation package, and Riyadh is releasing capital as compensation for Mecca Alliance support against Iranian-backed Houthis. Though Pakistan is seeking IMF support and has low forex reserves, it is buying eight Yuan (Hangor)-class AIP diesel attack submarines from China (over $5 billion), with one already deployed by the Pakistan Navy in June 2026, he added. Meanwhile, Turkey is upgrading its Agosta 90 B submarines and supplying long-range kamikaze drones to Pakistan, and China has already supplied armed Wing Loong II missile firing drones to boost Pakistan’s military-aerial capability, the people said.

In light of the national security assessment emanating from these acquisitions, coupled with the cross-border terror threat from Pakistan, India is preparing to bolster not only on long-range air-to -air, air-to-ground and ground-to-ground stand-off weapons but also upgrade its border infrastructure on the LAC, the officials added.