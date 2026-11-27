Kannur (Keralam), Nov 26: A case was on Thursday registered against CPI(M) district secretariat member T I Madhusoodanan on a complaint alleging that he made a provocative speech at a public meeting organised by the DYFI in Payyannur recently. Representational image. (HT_PRINT)

The FIR has been registered under sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint by Kerala Students Union state vice president P Muhammed Shammas to the state police chief.

According to the complaint, Madhusoodanan at the DYFI event held in Payyannur as part of the Koothuparamba Martyrs' Day celebrations, allegedly made a speech which could disrupt the peace and incite the opposing party's members to a riot.

The complainant also submitted visuals of the speech as evidence.

Earlier in the day, state Home Minister Ramesh Chenithala had said the Home Department was taking the remarks seriously and that the police were collecting the full text of the speech for examination.

Madhusoodanan had made the allegedly inflammatory speech following the court verdict in the Dhanaraj murder case.

A court in Thaliparamba had on Wednesday acquitted 16 BJP-RSS workers and convicted three key accused in the 2016 murder of CPI(M) local leader C V Dhanaraj.