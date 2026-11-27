The minister claimed that “true respect for the Constitution means safeguarding religious freedom and taking pride in our culture, Lord Muruga, and our ancient heritage.”

"Tamil Nadu is intact. Stopping one deepam, you have stopped, you have hurt, you have destroyed and disturbed the emotions of millions of people. What will happen? Today you have stopped one deepam, tomorrow you will say that nobody can go to a temple? They'll shut down the temples. Is that what they want?" he asked.

Addressing a Constitution Day event held by the BJP , Vaishnaw questioned whether citizens would eventually be barred from visiting temples if such restrictions went unchallenged.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday mounted a sharp cultural and political offensive against the TVK government asserting that "stopping the lighting of a traditional deepam," hurts the sentiments of millions of people and warned against "attempts to erase the country's civilisational heritage and temple traditions."

Turning his appeal directly toward TVK from the stage for railway schemes, Vaishnaw challenged the party to take up the cause of land acquisition, assuring that the Centre would provide all necessary funds and complete every project without hassle to deliver justice to the Tamil people.

The minister claimed that out of approximately 4,800 hectares required for railway projects in Tamil Nadu, the state government has acquired only 1,253 hectares, a mere 24 per cent.

Questioning how the railways can build without land, he called for cooperative federalism-where two steps by the Centre were met with one step by the state-so both Tamil Nadu and its people can progress

Urging leaders not to shy away from their responsibilities, he remarked while opponents might succeed in stopping a single deepam (lamp) from being lit, they cannot halt the growth, development, or global standing of the Tamil people, whose pride remains intact.

Vaishnaw also accused the Congress of "rejecting" constitutional methods of conducting elections and spreading nationwide confusion.

Pointing to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he noted that the process was successfully conducted in Tamil Nadu without any objection from the Congress.

"Congress wants to just blame SIR for their own failures. And they will keep failing like this. Because for them, it is not the Constitution, it is the family. That is the only thing which is important for them. They don't believe in Dr Ambedkar's philosophy", he said.