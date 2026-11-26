Heavy rains in the state capital for around an hour in the afternoon led to waterlogging in several parts of the heart of the city, disrupting traffic and forcing people to wade through several inches of water. Waterlogging raised questions about whether the drains in the city were cleared of debris to facilitate the free flow of water. (Representational image) more

It also raised questions about whether the drains in the city were cleared of debris to facilitate the free flow of water.

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State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala contended that such a situation arose because the municipal corporation, ruled by the BJP, did not make the necessary preparations despite the weather warnings indicating a possibility of heavy rain in the state.

Visuals aired on TV channels showed many people sitting atop barricades on roadsides waiting for the water to recede, while outside the Thampanoor railway station and some other places, police officers were seen declogging some of the drain inlets to make the water pass through them.

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Chennithala, in a Facebook post, said that it pained him to see police officers removing garbage with their hands and sticks to clear the waterlogging.

"In reality, these tasks are not part of the police's official duties. But a humane force cannot stand by and watch people in distress. It is when the systems that are supposed to do such work properly fail that the police have to take on this additional responsibility," he said.