Kerala’s Wayanad is set to become India’s first district free of electronic waste (e-waste), with chief minister VD Satheesan scheduled to make the formal announcement on Friday after a three-month campaign collected more than 102 tonnes of discarded electronic items for scientific disposal, officials said. Wayanad’s three-month e-waste collection drive involved government agencies, sanitation workers, NGOs, businesses, households and educational institutions. (Representative photo) more

The roadmap for an ‘e-waste-free, climate-resilient district’ was drawn up three months ago and implemented in three phases across Wayanad’s 23 grama panchayats and three municipalities, said T Siddique, minister for agriculture and Wayanad district-in-charge.

“A total of 102.85 metric tonnes of e-waste was collected door-to-door from various sources and handed over to Clean Kerala Company for scientific management and disposal. This was possible because of the active involvement of the general public, government officials, tourist destinations, traders, restaurant owners and educational institution in-charges. As we are a hill district facing the effects of climate change and targeting revenue through tourism, this initiative gives us a lot of confidence,” Siddique said. He stressed the need to sustain the e-waste-free status in the coming years.

The waste collected included discarded computers, television sets, refrigerators, batteries, circuit boards, electronic components and cables.

“E-waste is extremely harmful to soil, water and our general environment. It contains heavy metals like lead, mercury, cadmium etc which can leach into soil or groundwater when burned or dumped. Documented health effects include neurological illnesses, cancers and respiratory disorders,” the minister said.

Officials said the three-month campaign was carried out in three phases. In the first, e-waste was collected from government offices in coordination with Clean Kerala Company.

The second phase involved door-to-door collection from households and private institutions by the Haritha Karma Sena, the sanitation workers’ unit of the local self-government department. Collection points were also set up across panchayats and municipalities.

In the final phase, households and institutions missed during the earlier rounds were covered through ward-level collection drives.

The minister’s office said in a statement that the collaborative effort “brought key stakeholders through consultations” and involved “regular follow-up and review meetings” to monitor progress.

Such environmental initiatives are particularly important for Wayanad, which has faced ecological disasters linked to deforestation, large-scale infrastructure development and the long-term effects of climate change.

In 2024, the district witnessed one of Kerala’s deadliest landslides in Meppadi village, killing more than 400 people and displacing 10,000.