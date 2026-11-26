A Chennai-based couple donated gold ornaments weighing 121 kg and valued at ₹207.6 crore to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district on Thursday. The couple donated 46 different varieties of gold ornaments studded with precious stones and diamonds to the deity. (N Chandrababu Naidu/X) more

The collection includes gold foot coverings (Paada Kavachams), anklets (Andelu), necklaces, waist ornaments (Vaddanam), bangles, shoulder ornaments (Bhuja Keerthulu), ear ornaments (Karna Patramulu), a gold crown (Kireetam), and a special Srivatsam pendant studded with sapphires, yellow sapphires, rubies and emeralds, among other items.

The couple, noted industrialist and founder of Access Healthcare Vardhman Jain and his wife Radhika Jain, donated 46 different varieties of gold ornaments studded with precious stones and diamonds to the deity, in the presence of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

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The donation, said to be the biggest-ever in the history of Tirumala, was received by the priests and representatives of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple.

Speaking to reporters after the donation at a ceremonial ritual, Naidu expressed his gratitude to the Jain couple for making such a substantial contribution to Lord Venkateswara.

Details of the gold ornaments donated by the Jain couple The Jain couple presented 46 varieties of gold ornaments weighing a total of 121 kg and valued at ₹207.6 crore.

The donation comprises approximately 106 kg of gold ornaments for Lord Venkateswara and a 15-kg gold garment for Goddess Padmavathi.

Major items include: 1. Three pairs of gold foot coverings (Paada Kavachams).

2. Three pairs of gold anklets (Andelu).

3. Gold Pakadalu.

4. Gold Tulasi Patra Haram.

5. Gold Ashtottara Kasula Mala.

6. Gold Chaturbhuja Lakshmi Haram.

7. Gold Puligoru ornament.

8. Gold Ashwatha Patra Haram.

9. Gold plain Vaddanam (waist ornament).

10.Gold bell-adorned waist ornament.

11.Gold Surya Katari.

12.Gold Kaustubham.

13.Gold Srivatsam.

14.Gold elbow ornament (Mocheyi).

15.Gold Kati Hastam.

16.Gold Nagabharana Vaddanam.

17.Gold Gopu ornament.

18.Five gold five-tiered necklaces.

19.Gold Chandravanki necklace.

20.Gold Vaikuntha Hastam.

21.Gold Kati Hastam.

22.Four gold Nagabharana bangles.

23.Three gold shoulder ornaments (Bhuja Keerthulu).

24.Three gold ear ornaments (Karna Patramulu).

25.Three gold Bhavalilu.

26.Three gold Saligrama necklaces.

27.Three gold lotus-shaped Saligramas.

28.Gold Yagnopaveetham with raised decorative features.

29.Gold Shankha Kavacham (conch-shell protective covering).

30.Gold Chakra Kavacham (discus protective covering).

31.Gold Kiteeputo Mukha Patti.

32.Gold crown (Kireetam).

The collection also includes a special Srivatsam pendant embedded with sapphires, yellow sapphires, rubies and emeralds weighing a total of 2,427 carats.

In addition, several ornaments are studded with diamonds weighing a total of 238.2 carats.

Describing the donation as an extraordinary spiritual event, the Chief Minister said the glory of Lord Venkateswara could not be adequately expressed in words and that Tirumala represented devotion, faith and spiritual bliss.

"An extraordinary event has taken place at this sacred shrine. The Jain couple donated 121 kg of gold following divine inspiration. I consider it my good fortune to have been part of this historic occasion," he said.

Naidu pointed out that the ornaments included not only gold but also precious diamonds and other gemstones. The donation of jewellery worth ₹207.6 crore was an exceptional gesture reflecting the couple's profound devotion and faith in Lord Venkateswara.

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“The presiding deity is adorned with approximately 120 kg of gold ornaments every day and that the latest contribution would further enrich the collection of jewellery offered to the deity,” Naidu said.

Referring to the historical tradition of devotees and rulers making offerings to Lord Venkateswara, Naidu said that the faith and devotion towards the deity had continued to grow over several centuries.

"From Sri Krishnadevaraya to the Jain couple of today, devotion and faith in Lord Venkateswara have remained strong and continue to grow," he said.

He recalled the contributions made by the Pallava, Chola, Chera and Pandya rulers towards the development of the temple. The rulers of Mysore and the Maratha kingdoms had also presented several ornaments, gifts and properties to the temple.

The chief minister particularly referred to the Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya, who made significant contributions to the Tirumala temple and presented several valuable ornaments to Lord Venkateswara. The jewelled crown and the peethambaram (sacred silk garment) offered by Krishnadevaraya had a rich historical legacy, he said.

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He said several generations of devotees had worked to strengthen the faith of people in the deity. Those who worshipped and placed their trust in Lord Venkateswara had always received his protection, he added.

Naidu said the government was committed to extending the concept of service to humanity through food distribution, healthcare and education.

He said Annadanam (free food distribution) was being arranged wherever temples were established. The government would also strengthen medical services under the Pranadanam programme.

Under Vidyadanam, skill development and vocational training would be provided to eligible people. A special fund would be established for this purpose, he said.

Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation, the chief minister announced that the government would undertake initiatives under the banner of 'Vriksho Govindam'.

The programme would not be confined to Tirumala but would be extended to other parts of the state to promote greenery and environmental protection.

He said initiatives such as Vriksho Govindam were necessary to strengthen ecological balance and help society withstand natural disasters and climate-related challenges, including El Niño.