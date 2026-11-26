Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled its poll manifesto ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, with caste census and government jobs in focus. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (PTI )

In the manifesto, titled ‘PDA Ka Prannpatra’, SP has promised 50 per cent reservation for PDA communities in government contracts, caste census as well as 25 lakh government jobs over five years.

SP chief Yadav coined the term ‘PDA’, defining it as standing for the “Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Backward classes, Dalits, and Minorities).” Yadav has positioned the ‘PDA’ communities at the core of his political strategy in UP. The party, which is contesting the elections in alliance with INDIA bloc partner Indian National Congress, has also assured a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 to unemployed graduates until they secure employment, alongside a slew of other measures targeting farmers, students and marginalised communities.