The proposed rallies will follow a series of marches in Delhi and a gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 , where Opposition parties demanded Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

“It is a well-thought-out plan. After Delhi, we are going to BJP-ruled states. Holding a rally in Madhya Pradesh holds significance for north India,” Derek O’Brien, Trinamool Congress’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, told HT.

Leaders of the Opposition grouping plan to hold a rally in Bhopal on December 12, in Ahmedabad on December 19 and in Kolkata in January, according to the people.

The Bhopal rally will also mark the alliance’s first programme outside the national capital. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

The INDIA bloc has decided to take its campaign against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to three BJP-ruled states — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal — in the next phase, people aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The choice of Bhopal as a site of the rally also carries political significance for the alliance. When the INDIA bloc was formed in Patna in June 2023, one of its early decisions was to organise a rally in the Madhya Pradesh capital. At the first meeting of its 14-member coordination committee, held at Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence on September 13, 2023, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced that the rally would take place in the first week of October. The proposed agenda included rising prices, unemployment and alleged corruption by the BJP government in the state.

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However, the rally was called off amid a controversy over remarks by Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of then Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, on Sanatan Dharma. The cancellation was announced by then Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath.

The political context in Madhya Pradesh has since changed, with the Congress registering a few electoral victories in the state. It won the Vijaypur assembly bypoll in November 2024 and three of the nine urban local body polls in July 2025. In August this year, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh also defeated BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari in the Datia assembly bypoll.

The INDIA bloc’s campaign against the SIR has included marches by leaders and workers of more than 19 Opposition parties in central Delhi. The parties also submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu and approached the Supreme Court over the revision exercise.

At the November 1 Ramlila Maidan rally, Opposition leaders demanded Kumar’s resignation. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also warned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah would be the next targets of the Opposition’s campaign after the chief election commissioner.

At a rally in Lucknow on Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of attempting to disenfranchise people through “vote chori”, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Gyanesh alliance” was taking away their voting rights, in an apparent reference to CEC Kumar.

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“A conspiracy is being hatched through SIR to disenfranchise Dalits and backward classes in Uttar Pradesh. Today, Modi ji’s ‘Gyanesh alliance’ is stripping people of their voting rights under the guise of ‘SIR’. They have forgotten that the vote is the power of the people, not the private property of any government,” Kharge said.

He also accused the BJP of selectively raising concerns over deleted votes, saying that the people most affected were Dalits, extremely backward classes and other marginalised communities.

“A few days ago, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh suddenly realised that votes were being deleted. He raised a huge hue and cry, claiming that the votes of Hindus had been deleted! Yes, votes have indeed been deleted — specifically those of Dalits, the extremely backward classes and the marginalised — the very people who defeated Modi ji in Uttar Pradesh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Kharge said.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to his allegations.