Police are investigating a possible insurance-related motive in the killing of a family travelling from Maharashtra to Gujarat’s Surat, as they recovered another body from a canal on Thursday, bringing the number of bodies recovered to four. One child remains missing, while another survived.

One child remains missing, while another survived the attack. Investigators are examining whether the killings were linked to an alleged insurance fraud case involving a death. Police are probing a possible connection with a case registered at Mehunbare in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district over the fraud.

Inspector PN Jadeja said a Gujarat police team would visit Maharashtra to investigate the motive, including the insurance angle. He added the arrested accused, Dayanand alias Khandiyo Bhadane, was a friend of Abha and Bunty, whom investigators suspect were the main conspirators. Bhadane knew about the plan to kill the family but claimed he did not know the real reason behind it.

Police secured eight days of remand for Bhadane on Wednesday night and hope to obtain more information during questioning. The search for Abha, Bunty and a fourth unidentified accused is underway.

The bodies of Nitin, Kavita and their nine-year-old daughter Sweety were recovered from the canal near Dungri village in Mahuva taluka this week.

Jadeja said the body of Kavita’s two-year-old son, Prathamesh, was recovered on Thursday. Her 16-year-old son Harish remains missing. Karan, 13, survived after managing to get out of the canal.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case, the family left Erandol in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for Surat around 7pm on November 21 in a white car. Abha was driving, with Bunty accompanying him.

After the family stopped for a meal and fuel, another white car carrying Bhadane and an unidentified man intercepted them. Bhadane and the unidentified man took Kavita, her husband Nitin alias Bhuriya, and their two-year-old son Prathamesh into their car. Abha and Bunty then drove Kavita’s three children from her first marriage – Harish, Karan and Sweety – in the vehicle towards a canal near Sejwad village in Bardoli taluka.

The FIR said the two men told the children they would show them their new home. They took the children along the canal bank and allegedly threw them into the water. Karan managed to hold on to a pipe, climb out, and reach a petrol pump, where an employee alerted the police.

The complainant, Khushi, Kavita’s daughter from her first marriage, told police that she learnt about the incident from Karan after Gujarat police brought him to her.