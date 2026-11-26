Asked whether her petition in the court was based on how the remission was granted by tweaking rules, Padma replied yes, one hundred percent. “We were opposing the tweaking of jail rules,” she said.

“We have got justice in the end. Mohan had come out of jail, but we knew he would again have to go back. The remission was wrong,” Padma told news channel News 18. She thanked the Indian Administrative Service fraternity and those who supported her in the legal battle against the remission the Bihar government granted in 2023

The slain former district magistrate G Krishnaiah’s daughter, Padma, on Thursday called the Supreme Court order quashing the remission granted to Bihar’s former member of Parliament Anand Mohan in her father’s murder case a matter of great happiness.

Mohan was convicted and sentenced to life in the 1994 murder case.

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal called the remission another example of how the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) use power to tweak rules to either frame people or get them released from jail as per their own political convenience. “ It is now proven how former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP had tweaked the jail rules for granting release to Anand Mohan for their own political interests. The BJP-JD (U) always uses people with muscle power for their own needs, as it did with Anant Singh, who faced a case of possessing an AK-47 and then was given relief, when the trust vote happened a few years back for the new government in January 2024,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh said he was not aware of the Supreme Court and would not comment.

BJP spokesperson Sumit Shashank said the RJD had become totally frustrated by its poll debacles and was making all baseless allegations against JD(U)- BJP about tweaking jail rules to give relief to Mohan. “ RJD has totally become directionless and does not have anything substantive to offer.”