Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him. He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust. He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission
Adityanath attacks Congress, accuses it of disrespecting Constitution
He maintained the Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to uphold constitutional values and honoured its makers
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked the Congress without naming it, accusing it of disrespecting the Constitution by imposing the Emergency and denying Babasaheb Ambedkar, the head of the Constitution’s drafting committee, his due. He maintained the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked to uphold constitutional values and honoured its makers.
Adityanath referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carrying a copy of the Constitution during the 2024 national elections and said those who used to carry the “red book” never respected the Constitution. He added that Congress always suppressed the Constitution, muzzled the press, amended the Constitution at will, and attacked all constitutional institutions.
Adityanath pointed out that Congress never awarded the Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar. “Those who talk about the Constitution today never gave Babasaheb his due honour,” he said at a function at the governor’s house.
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He attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) for changing the name of Kannauj Medical College, originally named Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College. “SP changed the name to erase Babasaheb’s legacy. We restored it. This is the difference between those who use Babasaheb’s name for votes and those who honour him in deeds.”
He referred to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who constituted the interim Indian government in 1915 in Afghanistan, and called him a forgotten hero of the freedom struggle. Adityanath said Singh worked to lay the foundation of an independent India much before Independence. He added that the nation must remember his contribution.
There was no immediate response from the Congress and the SP.