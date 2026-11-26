From a glitchy booking app to empty seats and a line-up criticised as overly commercial – delegates and viewers at this year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa have laid out a list of complaints with the prestigious event. Actor Anupam Kher speaks during a panel discussion on ‘Filming Made Easy: India’s Rise as a Global Filming and Production Hub’ on the sidelines of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Kala Academy, Panaji, in North Goa on Sunday. (PIB Photo Gallery) more

The festival's official app, 'IFFI Goa', drew the most complaints, with delegates saying it opens bookings late, fails during the 8am rush and sometimes drops confirmed tickets. Others criticised the queue system, a drop in masterclasses and the absence of major festival winners from Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

The 57th edition of IFFI, organised by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting in collaboration with the Goa government and the Entertainment Society of Goa, began on November 20 and runs until Saturday.

Sudarshan, a Chennai-based aspiring director attending the festival for the fourth time, said his ticket for 'Elephants in the Fog' vanished.

"I had booked the screening on the festival's official app 'IFFI Goa'. But when I reached the hall, the booking was gone, as if it had never existed. I complained to the authorities, but they did not allow me to watch the film even though I had booked a ticket. I have been desperately trying again and again to book it," he said.

He was not alone. Deepesh Devi, 44, who travelled from Keralam with his friends, said he could not book a film when slots opened at 8am.

"Maybe everybody is trying to book at the same time," he said. "But we have come from our respective cities and are living here for one week. So it is important to watch the movies of our preference. The management of the app is very bad. It is confusing and unprofessionally managed."

Sharmila, an architect who has lived in Iraq for five years, said she flies in for the festival every year, this time with her daughter. She had the same complaint about the app. "Bookings don't open at 8 am. They happen late. There are glitches, and we can't book a movie," she said. "Otherwise, the festival is well managed."

Goa resident Maheshwar Thakur, who watches about four films a day with his wife and brother, said the app had not worked properly for him either.

Prateek, a Goan actor and music director who has attended IFFI for five years, called it a recurring problem. "The IFFI app surprises us every year by being nastier. It beats its own record every year," he said.

A government official, who did not wish to be identified, said the complaints about the app would be raised with the event's technical team. IFFI director Ashutosh Gowariker said the complaints would be looked into, but added that none had been formally raised with the organisers so far.

Empty seats, long faces Viewers and delegates said getting into a hall without a booking was also difficult. They suggested that when ticket holders cancel a screening, those seats should be immediately offered to others waiting to watch the film.

Filmmaker Teenaa Kaur, who has attended IFFI for three years, said the festival's queue system leaves seats empty. Her documentary, '1984, When the Sun Didn't Rise', on women and children who survived the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, won the National Film Award for Best Investigative Film in 2018.

Once a hall is full, delegates without tickets cannot wait in line in case a seat opens up, she said, adding that Cannes and the Toronto International Film Festival work differently. "They have huge queues because people cancel," she said. "People stand in the queue, and once the organisers know ticket-holders have not arrived, they just open it up for the people waiting."

Those festivals also track empty seats and use volunteers on the ground to coordinate, she said. "That is not happening here, which is kind of sad."

Sudarshan said he misses the masterclasses. "Last year IFFI was epic, with new faces and experienced people. The Kala Academy masterclasses were damn good," he said. "There are very few sessions this time."

The number of masterclasses, panel discussions and in-conversation sessions has fallen from 21 last year to 14 this year, festival schedules show.

'Height of commercialisation' Several delegates said they come to IFFI for critically acclaimed cinema they cannot see elsewhere, but that commercial Hindi films are now taking up that space.

"Year by year, commercialisation of IFFI is happening," Devi said. "We are coming to watch critically acclaimed movies. That expectation is not met." Pointing to the screening of what he called "political films" such as 'Dhurandhar', 'Ramayana' and 'The Kerala Story 2', he said: "The people can see those movies at a theatre nearby."

Prateek was blunter. His acting project, the Goan film 'Ancessao', screened at the festival on November 21, and 'Cheers', for which he composed the music, will screen on Thursday. "This year's line-up is the height of commercialisation. IFFI is losing its prestige," he said. "I don't know why Dhurandhar is screened here. The film doesn't deserve to be here."

He also questioned the choices in the web series section, where two episodes of 'Pushpak Vimaan' were screened. "It doesn't make sense. The festival is not exclusive to independent filmmakers anymore," he said. "If this platform is taken away from them, I don't know where they will go."

Kaur said big commercial releases do not need a festival slot. "They are seeking distribution anyway. Instead, it is better to give space to filmmakers and films in niche languages, which will not have any chance of distribution, or will get it only with great difficulty," she said.

She said releasing a film in even 50 theatres costs at least ₹25 lakh. "It's always good to give a chance to different languages, to regional languages in India. That's very important to promote," she said.

The missing winners Delegates also pointed to the films missing from IFFI. Several of the year's biggest festival winners are absent, including Cristian Mungiu's 'Fjord', which won the Palme d'Or at Cannes; İlker Çatak's 'Yellow Letters', which won the Golden Bear at Berlin; and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev's 'Minotaur', which won the Grand Prix at Cannes. Russia is IFFI's partner country this year.

"The selection of movies has been very bad, I think, for two to three years," Devi said. "The best films of Cannes, Berlin and Venice are not shown here. Last year was good."

Kaur, however, said the absence of the big winners mattered less than it seemed. The selection committee must be unbiased, she said, adding that films that have won major festivals will eventually find distribution and reach Indian theatres on their own.

She sees the gap as a chance for other filmmakers to show their work. "I don't know what process they are following for selection," she said. "But sometimes it is such a heartbreak that even award-winning films don't get distribution."

There were no immediate comments from the organisers on complaints pertaining to the selection of the movies and the operations at the ticket counters.

'An adventure' Not everyone is unhappy. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Thakur attended the European Union Film Festival at Goa's Maquinez Palace every year. That event now travels to various cities in India, and he thinks IFFI's programming has improved. "Two years ago, there were vulgar movies at IFFI. This year's selection is very good," he said. His favourite so far, he said, is 'Elephants in the Fog', the same film Sudarshan has been trying to get back into.

Sharmila, who watches about three films a day, has seen Japanese, Romanian and animated films, as well as 'Sarvam Maya', 'Ray Gunn' and 'Rahma'. "Normally we are not able to watch these movies in Iraq," she said, adding that she was glad to see regional cinema on the programme. "People may get bored watching three movies back to back. But I believe it is an adventure."

For Sudarshan, the crowd is what keeps him coming back despite the vanished ticket. He said he is "addicted" to meeting people at IFFI who are as keen to talk as he is. "Here I am being acknowledged," he said. “Back home, there is not much acknowledgement of my craft.”