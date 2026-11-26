Former Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday positioned his newly launched Parivartan Rajniti Party (PRP) as a “political alternative” to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, announcing that he would lead it as president but would neither contest elections nor seek the chief minister’s post. Vijaya Sai Reddy says the PRP will build its organisation from the village level, challenge the TDP and YSRCP and focus on youth, farmers and jobs. (X) more

He set the 2029 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections as the party’s first major electoral test.

Addressing his first press conference in Delhi since launching the party in Vijayawada on November 11, Reddy said Andhra Pradesh politics should not be restricted to two parties, two political families or a contest framed around one religion or caste, adding that voters deserved a wider choice.

“This political effort is not for one person, one family, one caste or one position. It is for farmers, young people, women, employees and the future of Andhra Pradesh,” Reddy said.

The party’s launch has drawn a sharp response from the YSRCP, his former party. Reddy said the YSRCP was running a campaign accusing him of betraying party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, a charge he described as “absolutely false”. “I did not betray anyone,” he said, adding that he left when his self-respect no longer allowed him to remain in the party.

On the state’s law and order situation, Reddy said villages that were once peaceful had become battlegrounds. Accusing both the TDP and the YSRCP of violating the law, he called one the “Red Book” party and the other the “Rappa Rappa” party, alleging that both encouraged violence and weakened law and order.

He said both parties were driven by political families and that Andhra Pradesh needed leadership based on public trust, ability and service. The PRP, he added, would create opportunities for leaders without political family backgrounds.

Citing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an example, Reddy said a political party could grow without hereditary succession determining its leadership. If the present pattern continued in Andhra Pradesh, he said, political power could simply pass from one family member to another.

Drawing parallels with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, Reddy said his role would be to build and guide the PRP rather than seek elected office. The people, he said, would democratically decide the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

The PRP plans to contest elections across Andhra Pradesh in 2029 and build its organisation from the village level upwards. Reddy said it would welcome leaders from any party who were committed to public service and clean politics.

Young voters would be central to the party’s strategy. Reddy said he had pledged in his launch speech to reserve 66% of the party’s MLA and MP tickets for young people and Gen Z. The party would explain how candidates would be identified, selected and supported, he added.

He also called for meaningful representation for backward classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minority communities in leadership and candidate selection.

Outlining regional priorities, Reddy said Rayalaseema needed irrigation projects, industries and employment, while North Andhra required better drinking water facilities and infrastructure. Development in Coastal Andhra, he said, should address the specific needs of the region.

For farmers, the PRP would prioritise pending irrigation projects, expand water-storage capacity, ensure fair prices for agricultural produce and extend support to tenant farmers, he said. Women’s safety and economic independence would also be priorities, allowing them to pursue education, employment and entrepreneurship without fear.

The party also proposes an annual jobs calendar and transparent recruitment processes. Government employees, teachers, pensioners and contract workers, Reddy said, deserved respect and timely payment of their dues.

On governance, he demanded that the state government publish a public report every three months detailing revenue, expenditure and development work. He also called for all government orders (GOs) to be made public promptly, with clearly stated reasons whenever information was withheld on legal grounds.

Reddy said the PRP would not make electoral promises without assessing their financial costs, feasibility and implementation. Its policies and candidates, he said, would be placed before public scrutiny, while voters should retain the right to question elected leaders after polling day.

On religious issues, Reddy expressed concern over reports of a high number of conversions from Hinduism to Christianity and a sharp increase in the number of churches between 2019 and 2024. However, the material released by him did not include figures. He called on the state government to publish verified data to establish the scale and circumstances of the reported changes.

He advocated a stringent anti-conversion law to prevent conversions through force, fraud or inducement, while protecting every individual’s freedom of conscience. He also called for the protection of Hindu temples and said the law should be applied fairly without insulting or targeting any community’s faith. Reddy sought disclosure of the amounts, criteria and legal basis for payments made to pastors from the state exchequer.

On the Centre, he said the PRP would adopt a constructive approach, cooperating with the Union government on matters that benefited Andhra Pradesh while raising the state’s concerns whenever necessary.

Reddy also announced plans to undertake a padayatra across Andhra Pradesh after the coming Ugadi festival to understand people’s problems first-hand.

Asked about the dispute between YS Sharmila and Jagan Mohan Reddy, he described it as a family matter and declined to comment.

However, he turned the allegation of betrayal back on Jagan, saying the Congress had made YS Rajasekhara Reddy chief minister twice and given Jagan an opportunity to become an MP. Jagan, he alleged, was in a hurry to become chief minister and subsequently turned his back on the Congress. “In my view, that was the real betrayal,” he said.

Reddy said he had worked day and night for the YSRCP but was repeatedly humiliated by its leadership. Reiterating his pitch for a new political alternative, he said the PRP should ultimately be judged by its work and its commitment to public service.