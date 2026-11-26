Karnataka’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has exonerated former minister B Nagendra of misappropriating funds from the Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and named him and the corporation’s former chairman, Basavaraj Daddal, as key witnesses rather than as accused in its final charge sheet filed in the Lokayukta Special Court on Wednesday. B Nagendra was forced to resign as the scheduled tribes welfare minister in 2024. more

It said it found no evidence that Nagendra misappropriated the corporation’s funds or was aware of the alleged illegal transactions between officials and private intermediaries, according to an investigator familiar with the findings. The CID identified the corporation’s then managing director Parashuram, Nekkunti Nagaraj, and Hyderabad-based businessman Satyanarayana Varma as the principal accused, the investigator added.

Nagendra was forced to resign as the scheduled tribes welfare minister in 2024 when the alleged misappropriation first surfaced. The case involves the alleged diversion of ₹89.62 crore from the corporation, which implements welfare programmes for scheduled tribe communities. The money was transferred to accounts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through allegedly fraudulent transactions and forged documents.

The matter came to light in May 2024 after an accounts superintendent with the corporation died by suicide at his residence in Shivamogga. In a note, he alleged irregularities in the corporation’s financial transactions and pointed to the involvement of senior officials. A subsequent complaint led to a police investigation, which was later handed over to the CID.

The CID found the diversion was facilitated by an arrangement between the corporation’s then managing director and private intermediaries. Nagaraj allegedly persuaded Parashuram to transfer the corporation’s money by promising that it would be doubled through investments.

The CID concluded that the transactions were carried out without Nagendra’s knowledge. It examined the role of bank officials in facilitating the transfers and the use of forged documents to move the money.

The case became a major political embarrassment for the Congress government, with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) accusing it of failing to protect funds meant for scheduled tribe communities. Nagendra was re-inducted into the Cabinet in August but resigned days later following renewed Opposition pressure.

Central agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, are also probing the diversion of the corporation’s funds.