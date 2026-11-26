Caste certificate verification in Maharashtra will now be accepted online as physical submission of application printouts at scrutiny committee offices will no longer be required, the state’s social justice department stated on Wednesday. The sweeping changes are aimed at streamlining a process that has often involved multiple visits to government offices. (Representative file photo) more

Castes certificates are needed for individuals from socially backward castes for availing benefits of various welfare schemes of the government, reservations in education and government jobs and also for contesting elections through reserved constituencies.

According to the circular issued by the social justice department, applicants seeking caste validity certificates will have to submit their applications and supporting documents exclusively through the Caste Certificate Validity Information System (CCVIS).

“Physical submission of application printouts at scrutiny committee offices will no longer be required,” stated the document.

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“The sweeping changes are aimed at streamlining a process that has often involved multiple visits to government offices, repeated submission of documents and delays in securing caste validity certificates,” said a senior official from the social justice department.

In Maharashtra, caste validity certificate is essential for educational admissions, scholarships, government employment, elections under reservation quota, among other official purposes.

Developed by the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Pune, with technical support from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the system has introduced AI-based assistance, online hearings through video conferencing and digital delivery of certificates through email and WhatsApp.

Aadhaar-linked applications, only one application allowed

A key feature of the new system is that applications will be linked to applicants’ Aadhaar numbers, with only one application permitted per applicant. The government has therefore cautioned applicants to ensure that all personal details and supporting documents are correctly uploaded, as repeated applications will not be allowed.

“Applicants will have to upload scanned copies of original or certified documents, including evidence establishing their caste and residence before the prescribed deemed date. At least one documentary proof for each requirement will be necessary. Those unable to produce the required documentary evidence may submit a self-declaration, although scrutiny committees will retain the authority to demand additional proof,” the circular said.

60-day disposal target

The circular sets an indicative target of 60 days for scrutiny committees to decide caste validity claims. Decisions will be communicated through SMS, WhatsApp or email.

“It will also eliminate repetitive paperwork and improve transparency and efficiency in the verification process,” the social justice department official said further.

However, the procedure allows additional time where applicants fail to rectify deficiencies in their applications. Such applicants will be notified over the following two months and given a final opportunity during the fifth month through an online hearing conducted via video conferencing.

If applicants fail to respond or submit the required documents even after these opportunities, the committee will dispose of their cases.

Virtual hearings to become the norm

The circular makes video conferencing the standard mode of hearing wherever an applicant’s presence is considered necessary before a final decision. Physical hearings will be permitted only in specific and exceptional circumstances, subject to the satisfaction of BARTI’s Director General.

In cases requiring further investigation, scrutiny committees can refer documents to the concerned institutions for verification or order an inquiry by the vigilance squad.

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“Where an applicant’s caste claim remains unsubstantiated, the committee can issue a show-cause notice in Form 25 and provide an opportunity to respond. It can subsequently reject the claim through a reasoned order,” the circular noted.

The circular prohibits committees from declaring a caste claim invalid without giving the applicant a reasonable opportunity to present their case, including a hearing through video conferencing.

The system will also facilitate the issuance of validity certificates to applicants who submit an accepted caste validity certificate of a blood relative as supporting evidence.