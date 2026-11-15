Chandigarh: Caste, education, job, migration among 40 questions for census

From caste and disability particulars to educational qualifications, employment, migration history and ownership of identity documents, enumerators will seek information on 40 parameters from households in Chandigarh during the population enumeration exercise of Census 2027. The exercise will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, with 2,150 enumerators and 360 supervisors set to be deployed for the drive. Over 2,000 enumerators, 360 supervisors to be deployed for second phase from Jan 25. (HT File)

The administration has outlined the questionnaire, which is divided into eight broad categories covering demographic, social, educational, economic and household-related details. The information is intended to provide a comprehensive picture of the population and help the government plan public services and formulate policies.

The exercise will collect basic details of every individual, including their name, relationship with the head of the household, sex, date of birth, age, marital status and nationality. Questions on social characteristics will cover religion, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe status, other caste particulars, parents’ details and disability.

The questionnaire will also seek information on mother tongue, literacy, digital literacy and educational qualifications, besides details of economic activity, occupation, industry, class of worker and non-economic activities.

Five questions will deal with migration, including place of birth, last place of residence, reasons for migration, duration of stay and permanent address. Three questions will cover fertility-related information, including children ever born, children surviving and births during the last year.

The remaining seven questions will seek details on Covid-19 vaccination and the availability of bank accounts, mobile phones, Aadhaar, voter ID, passports and driving licences.

Principal census officer-cum-deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has urged residents to cooperate with enumerators and provide complete, correct and factual information.

For the exercise, residents will also be able to submit their details through a self-enumeration facility between January 10 and 24, ahead of the door-to-door count. The schedule was discussed at a state-level census coordination committee meeting-cum-principal census officers’ conference organised by the Directorate of Census Operations. According to the central government’s notification, a revisional round will be conducted from March 1 to 5, with midnight of March 1 fixed as the reference date. The homeless population will be enumerated on the night of February 28.

The first phase, covering house listing and housing census, has been completed.