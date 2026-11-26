India’s sugar production is expected to fall 15% to 26.5 million tonnes in the 2026-27 season, as a smaller cane area and uneven rainfall weigh on output in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Wednesday. ISMA said its production assessment factored in satellite imagery, field surveys, feedback from mills and farmers, rainfall patterns and irrigation availability. (HT File) more

The estimate compares with gross production of 31.21 million tonnes in 2025-26. Last season, ISMA had initially projected production at 34.9 million tonnes in July 2025, but actual output, as per ISMA, eventually fell to 31.21 million tonnes, a shortfall of around 3.7 million tonnes from its initial estimate.

Last season, sugar mills diverted 3.25 million tonnes of sugar for ethanol production, reducing gross output of 31.21 million tonnes to net production of 27.97 million tonnes. For the 2026-27 season, the government has not permitted sugar diversion for ethanol production, ISMA said, making its gross and net production estimates identical at 26.52 million tonnes.

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The last time India’s sugar production was lower than the projected 26.52 million tonnes was in 2016-17, when output stood at 20.3 million tonnes.

This means the 2026-27 projection would be the lowest in 10 seasons, or since 2016-17.

For the current season, much of the decline, as per ISMA, is likely to be on account of lower acreage, yields in Maharashtra and Karnataka. ISMA has estimated production in Maharashtra at 8.69 million tonnes, against 11.25 million tonnes last season. In Karnataka, output is projected at 4.62 million tonnes, compared with 6.18 million tonnes last season.

The sugarcane area in Maharashtra has fallen 10% to 1.33 million hectares, while Karnataka’s area is down 7% to 631,000 hectares compared to last year.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest sugar-producing state, is expected to produce 8.90 million tonnes, against 9.54 million tonnes last season. Its sugarcane area is estimated to remain broadly unchanged at 2.26 million hectares.

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Overall, the area under sugarcane is estimated at 5.55 million hectares, down 3.2% from 5.74 million hectares in 2025-26.

ISMA attributed the production outlook to uneven rainfall, prolonged dry spells and crop damage in some regions. Its assessment, the organisation said in a note, took into account satellite imagery, field surveys, feedback from mills and farmers, rainfall patterns, irrigation availability, ongoing crushing trends and estimated cane yield and sugar recovery.

“The assessment indicates that sugarcane availability is likely to be lower during the 2026-27 season, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, while Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness a relatively moderate decline,” ISMA director general Deepak Ballani said.