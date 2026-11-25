India went from allowing 2 million tonnes of sugar exports to a million tonnes of imports within a single season, largely because it relied on an industry forecast that put production far too high. A worker harvests sugarcane, in Agra, UP. (PTI Photo)

The government now plans to do its own counting. From the season that began in October, it will make monthly estimates of sugar output from figures reported by every mill, instead of relying on projections by industry bodies that it believes have repeatedly overstated production, HT reported this week.

The first assessment is likely after state cane commissioners meet on November 27.

Expecting a glut A year ago, the sugar industry was bracing for a surplus.

In July 2025, the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), the industry's largest trade body, estimated that India would produce 34.9 million tonnes of sugar in the 2025-26 season beginning October 1, 2025. That was 18.3% more than the 29.6 million tonnes of the season before. ISMA repeated the figure at its annual conference in September.

Worried that unsold sugar would pile up in their godowns and that their unpaid dues to cane farmers would grow, mills pressed to sell the surplus abroad, and the government agreed early. It cleared 1.5 million tonnes of exports in November 2025, just weeks into the season, and another 500,000 tonnes in February 2026.

A year earlier, it had allowed exports of 1 million tonnes, and only in January 2025.

But the cane crop turned out smaller than expected, prompting ISMA to cut its forecast in February 2026 and again in April.

In May 2026, the government banned exports until September 30, 2026. But, by then, mills had shipped about 825,000 tonnes abroad.

Prices climbed through the summer. Ex-mill prices, the cost mills charge wholesalers and bulk buyers, reached ₹4,880-4,980 per 100kg in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in the first week of August and hit ₹5,350 on August 18. A day later, mills in UP were reported to be charging ₹5,850, more than ₹1,000 above the previous week’s ₹4,830, according to industry officials.

The government moved to rein in prices. It tightened controls on mills and dealers in July. In August, it held the monthly sales quota, the amount of sugar the Centre lets mills sell in the domestic market each month, at 2.25 million tonnes, the same as a year earlier, though traders had expected a rise to 2.3-2.4 million tonnes before the festival season. On August 19, it barred large industrial buyers from holding more than 15 days' worth of sugar from September. The next day, it scrapped the 100% import duty on sugar and allowed 1 million tonnes of imports, the first such move in nearly a decade.

"You cannot go from a bumper crop to such a downfall that we (had to) import," a senior government official said.

How the forecast went wrong ISMA’s first estimate of a season is typically made in July or August, while the crop is still growing, using satellite images of how much land is under cane cultivation, along with past yields, the varieties farmers have planted, weather and feedback from mills.

ISMA says the final yield is difficult to judge at that stage. Consequently, it revises the number in October or November, once the monsoon is over, and again in January or February, after crushing has begun and mills can see their actual yield and recovery, the share of the cane's weight that ends up as sugar.

The 34.9 million-tonne forecast was also a gross figure. It counted all the sugar the cane could give, before mills divert part of it to make ethanol, which is blended into petrol. How much would go to ethanol was not yet known in July 2025.

Compared like for like, gross output came to 31.2 million tonnes, which was down 3.7 million tonnes or 12% short of the July forecast. After 3.1 million tonnes went into ethanol, mills produced 28.1 million tonnes of sugar for the market, according to ISMA's assessment of September 9, 2026.