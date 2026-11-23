The government will prepare its own monthly estimates of sugar production for the 2026-27 season, with the first assessment likely to be drawn up after a meeting of state cane commissioners on November 27, after production estimates went massively wrong last year, a senior government official told HT.

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“An estimate based on the area under cultivation can only tell us how much sugarcane has been planted. It cannot tell us the actual yield or the sugar recovery. These are factors that can change during the season,” the government official said, explaining why the Centre wants to move away from relying on estimates made by industry bodies.

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The official added that the production estimates released in previous years had repeatedly proved inaccurate. The government has also raised concerns about the tendency of the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) to project higher production despite conducting satellite-based surveys of the crop, the official said. “They used satellites to draw up estimates last year, made a big show of it and yet provided such wrong estimates.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Centre, per the official, has therefore asked the association not to release production estimates this season and will instead make its own assessment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Centre, per the official, has therefore asked the association not to release production estimates this season and will instead make its own assessment. {{/usCountry}}

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The consequences of inaccurate estimates were evident last season. At the beginning of the 2025-26 season, ISMA had projected sugar production of 34.90 million tonnes in its first estimate released in July 2025, an 18.3% increase over the previous season’s 29.6 million tonnes. The projection was reiterated at its annual conference in September.

Based on the expected surplus, the government allowed mills to export 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in November 2025, soon after the season began, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in February. This was a departure from the previous season, when permission to export 1 million tonnes was given only in January 2025.

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But the production outlook changed sharply by May, which was estimated to cut to 32 million tonnes. The government banned sugar exports until September 30, 2026, to preserve domestic supplies. It subsequently tightened controls on mills and dealers and kept the monthly sales quota at 2.25 million tonnes in August, unchanged from a year earlier.

On August 20, the government also scrapped the 100% import duty on sugar and allowed 1 million tonnes of imports, the first such move in nearly a decade.

“You cannot go from a bumper crop to such a downfall that we (had to) import,” the official said.

Under the new system, the government will require every sugar mill to report four sets of figures every month: the quantity of cane it has already crushed, sugar produced so far, the likely total cane crushing for the season and its estimated total sugar production. The figures will be collected along with updates from state cane commissioners and revised every month until the crushing season ends, the official said.

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The meeting of state cane commissioners, scheduled for November 27, will be used to draw up the government’s first assessment. “Earlier we used to do such an exercise [meetings]thrice every year and the first one was usually undertaken in September-October.” However, we delayed this year because weather conditions varied across key producing states, making it difficult to assess the crop and its likely yield, the official said.

The government believes mill-level reporting will provide a more granular picture of production because factories are better placed to assess the cane available to them, their likely crushing schedules and the sugar they can produce.

While estimates could vary from month to month, the Centre expects the system to provide a more reliable assessment than projections based largely on acreage, the official said.

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The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) and ISMA, which typically begin issuing seasonal production estimates as early as July, have not released any season projections yet.

Industry estimates

For the 2026-27 sugar year, which runs from October to September, the industry estimates India’s white sugar production have fallen to around 27 million tonnes, largely due to lower recovery from Karnataka and Maharashtra amid lower rainfall as well as lower recovery in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains towards end of October which spoiled the crop.

The numbers are considerably below the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) estimate of around 30.37 million tonnes. USDA has projected a 1.7% decline from last year’s production of 30.9 million tonnes.

A multinational sugar company has estimated this season’s production at 27.5 million tonnes, with a possible further downside of 500,000-800,000 tonnes. “Yield and recovery look concerning to us,” a company representative said.

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The company estimates gross sugar recovery in the first half of November at 8.65%, against 9.25% based on last year’s trend. It attributed the concern to earlier crushing, a smaller cane crop and increased crushing capacity among mills, which could intensify competition for available cane.

NFCSF’s state-wise crushing report showed that mills had produced 2.421 million tonnes of sugar by November 15, against 1.557 million tonnes a year earlier. Cane crushed stood at 29.053 million tonnes, compared with 20.09 million tonnes last season. The federation reported average recovery of 8.33%, against 7.75% in the corresponding period last year.

Maharashtra accounted for much of the increase. The state had crushed 21.676 million tonnes of cane and produced 1.875 million tonnes of sugar by November 15, compared with 10.325 million tonnes of cane and 795,000 tonnes of sugar a year earlier, according to NFCSF.

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In Uttar Pradesh, however, sugar production stood at 150,000 tonnes, against 350,000 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. The state had crushed 1.734 million tonnes of cane, compared with 4 million tonnes a year earlier. Its average recovery was 8.65%, against 8.75% last season.