LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress into public domain, posting carefully-worded message that read both as advice and a gentle caution to his INDIA bloc ally. The post on X, which came on the second day of formal talks in Delhi, where the two parties began discussing seat distribution, framed the 2027 UP polls talks around winnability and “seat adjustment” rather than fixed quotas. Akhilesh Yadav even suggested that the SP’s own calculations might identify additional winnable seats for the Congress that the national party may have overlooked. (File Photo) more

A key part of the message focused on the 26 seats discussed on Tuesday based on the Congress’s priority list. Yadav asked the Congress leadership to go beyond these 26 and “mark and send all other potential seats” from its wish list. Once that is done, he said, both parties can sit together, examine each constituency and the proposed candidate, and decide based on who is better placed to win.

Significantly, Yadav rejected the language of “seat division” or “our seats versus your seats”. Instead, he preferred the term “seat adjustment”. “We do not want the seat arrangement to be done in a ‘mine and yours’ spirit,” he wrote. “We want to call it seat adjustment, not seat distribution.” On difficult seats, he suggested the two parties jointly evaluate at least two possible candidates, pick the one with a higher chance of winning, and then campaign together for that person.

Yadav called the present moment a “historic opportunity” for the two secular parties to unite against the BJP. He urged both sides to begin “serious discussions” by properly understanding “people’s aspirations and ground realities” so that the alliance wins the majority of seats it contests. “Victory alone will make the arrangement honourable...because only a won seat brings respect,” “ he wrote.

He even offered that the SP’s own calculations might identify additional winnable seats for the Congress that the national party may have overlooked.

The post also carried a clear message on candidate selection. Akhilesh Yadav said candidates should not be imposed on each other within the alliance, but decided through mutual consensus so that votes transfer smoothly. He further proposed that when senior leaders sit together, they should discuss candidates as “INDIA alliance candidates” or, ideally, as “PDA candidates”, rather than as Congress or SP candidates.

He recalled the Congress’s cooperation with the PDA platform in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said ground surveys show that large sections of “victimised” communities now identify with the PDA slogan.

By making these points public, the SP chief effectively set the terms of the public debate: the focus must remain on winnability and people’s expectations, not on rigid numbers. Furthermore, Congress is being asked to do its homework on the remaining seats beyond the 26 already on the table. Both parties indicated that discussions in Delhi are continuing in a positive atmosphere, with the hope of finalising an arrangement in the coming days.

Yadav’s public intervention, however, made it clear that any deal must be framed around “seat adjustment” driven by the logic of victory rather than competitive claims over seats.

UP Congress chief Aradhana Mishra said: “Adjustment, if required, will be done keeping in view the fact that BJP has to be defeated, which is already being talked. Presently talks are going on and all candidates will be alliance candidates and there is no number specific for any party.”

Asked about the SP chief’s post, she said: “Seats are not discussed on social media.”