The agency is preparing to help assess the health effects on nearby communities after the detonation if required. Its response comes as concerns grow over the possible release of lead particles into the air during the planned explosion.

At the request of Iowa, the CDC is supporting the state's Department of Health and Human Services in preparing recommendations to protect residents. It has also formed a team of specialists in toxicology, public communication and public health emergency response.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has activated an emergency response in Iowa ahead of the US Army's planned detonation of around five tons of lead azide. The agency is working with state officials to prepare for possible exposure to lead dust and air pollution from the operation.

When can residents return home after evacuating for the Iowa detonation?

When can residents return home after evacuating for the Iowa detonation?

How can Iowa residents reduce exposure to lead dust from the planned detonation?

How can Iowa residents reduce exposure to lead dust from the planned detonation?

Why is the US Army planning to detonate the lead azide barrels in Iowa?

Why is the US Army planning to detonate the lead azide barrels in Iowa?

The CDC has issued several safety recommendations for people who may be affected by the operation. Residents have been asked to monitor official alerts and either stay indoors or evacuate if they are inside the designated evacuation zone. They should wait for state officials to confirm that the air is safe before returning home.

Also Read: Federal court allows Army to blast unstable lead azide barrels at Iowa ammunition plant

The agency has also advised people to keep their doors and windows closed and seal gaps to stop outdoor air from entering their homes. Those with a furnace have been asked to set it to recirculate indoor air.

Residents with air filters have been advised to consider replacing them before the detonation. The CDC recommends using filters rated MERV 11 or higher, if possible.

It has also warned about the risk of lead dust entering homes on clothing and footwear. People who believe their shoes may have been exposed should remove them before entering a building. The agency has also advised washing clothes and hands before touching the face or eating.

For indoor cleaning, residents should follow instructions from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services on how to safely remove lead dust.

Army says controlled detonation is the safest option The US Army plans to destroy 68 barrels containing around five tons of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday morning, as per the Associated Press. Officials have warned that the ageing chemical has become unstable and could cause a chain-reaction explosion if left in storage.

Also Read: Trump's halts Army's plans to detonate bomb-making chemicals in Iowa, pending court approval

The operation has raised concerns among residents and environmental groups over possible health and environmental effects. The Army, however, has maintained that controlled detonation is the safest option.

Officials have added barriers around the blast site and plan to use ballistic gels, foams and thousands of gallons of water to limit the spread of lead dust. The detonation was also moved to Wednesday to allow more time for safety measures and take advantage of better wind conditions.

The Army expects the wind to carry the plume southwest, away from Burlington, while maps released by officials show its expected path towards Missouri.

The CDC's response is focused on helping Iowa prepare residents for possible exposure and supporting public health assessments after the operation.