However, the senior executive took to X to deny his involvement in signing any letter, adding that he would not have signed the letter even if it were real.

Catanzaro, the vice president of Applied Deep Learning Research at Nvidia, came into the spotlight after an online petition, reportedly also signed by Nvidia employees, seeking Huang's reinstatement went viral. While the board at the time said it would not bring back Huang, it was speculated that Catanzaro had also signed the petition.

Bryan Catanzaro (L), the vice president of applied deep learning research at Nvidia, said he fully supported the board's decision not to bring Jensen Huang days before the latter overturned its decision (X/@ctnzr)

Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia CEO, 11 days after he stepped down over alleged extramarital affairs. While many inside and outside the company supported his return, Nvidia's vice president Bryan Catanzaro is facing massive backlash online for reportedly not backing his reinstatement.

"There is a made-up letter circulating online asking NVIDIA’s board to reinstate Jensen, claiming my involvement. This letter is obviously fake, and even if it were real I would not sign it," Catanzaro said.

He went on to say that he was "grief-stricken" by Jensen Huang's ouster from Nvidia, but stressed that he fully supported the Nvidia board and had faith in their decisions. Catanzaro also threw his support behind Colette Kress, who was appointed interim CEO in Huang's absence, saying, "I’ve worked with Colette for years and know her as an extraordinary leader. She has my full support."

Huang's return fuels calls for Catanzaro's exit However, in a stunning reversal, the Nvidia board on Monday announced that it had decided to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and board director after a series of discussions and also receiving input from the US government. US President Donald Trump later revealed that he was personally involved in the board's decision.

Huang's comeback fuelled calls for the immediate sacking of Catanzaro, with many online calling him a "backstabber" for not supporting the CEO during the crisis over his alleged extramarital affairs.

Also Read | Jensen Huang informed Nvidia board about more affairs before he returned as CEO

"Jensen, fire Bryan Catanzaro immediately. He publicly backed the board and said he wouldn’t sign a letter calling for your reinstatement. In my view, he broke your trust and should be out today. It’s time to hold senior leaders accountable for where they stood," wrote one X user.

A second user commented, "Bryan Catanzaro risked it all to betray the shareholders and Jensen, the community, the people. He should watch out, he boasted; now he should be scared. If you come for the king, you best not miss."