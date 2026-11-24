Protests are taking place in Pakistan's Sindh province against what demonstrators describe as attempts to divide the region through the creation of new administrative units, with political leaders and activists accusing Punjab and the country's military leadership of undermining Sindh's territorial and historical identity. The Karachi rally brought together several nationalist groups under a common platform, with opposition to the proposed division of Sindh. (Representational image/AP) more

A massive nationalist rally was held in Karachi on Monday at the call of the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee, bringing together political leaders, activists and participants from different parts of Sindh. The protesters raised slogans against what they termed Punjabi colonialism and economic exploitation, and opposed any move to divide the province, according to ANI.

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The protests come amid growing opposition among Sindhi nationalist groups to proposed administrative changes that they fear could lead to the fragmentation of Sindh. Rally organisers maintained that the province's historical and geographical unity must be protected and declared that any attempt to divide its territory would not be accepted.

Many organisatons were a part of the protest including Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Bashir Khan), Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Aresar), Jeay Sindh Qaumparast Party and Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Niaz Kalani). Activists of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), which is not formally part of the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee, also joined the rally alongside participants from across Sindh.

The organisers also accused Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir, and Punjab of pursuing what they described as a conspiracy to weaken Sindh's national and territorial identity. They alleged that the proposed administrative restructuring was being used as a pretext to undermine the province's unity.

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In a further escalation, the organisers announced plans to widen their agitation beyond opposition to the proposed division of Sindh. According to a press release, the organisation's central leadership decided at a meeting ahead of Monday's rally to disrupt supply lines to Punjab by enforcing a complete shutdown of highways and transit routes.

The organisation also said its movement would be transformed into a broader campaign demanding the complete national independence of Sindhudesh, signalling a shift towards an outright separatist demand.

JSMM even declared plans to intensify its political struggle by launching an economic blockade targeting Punjab.