US Treasury yields remained largely unchanged on Tuesday as investors assessed recent comments from Federal Reserve officials and waited for fresh economic data and a key government bond auction. US Treasury yields remain steady as investors await Fed decisions, bond auction and inflation data. (Bloomberg file photo for representation) more

Investors were watching comments from John Williams, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, for clues about the central bank's future interest rate decisions, according to CNBC.

US Treasury yields today The 10-year US Treasury yield, which influences borrowing costs for mortgages, student loans and credit card debt, remained flat at 4.911%.

The 2-year Treasury yield, which is more sensitive to the Federal Reserve's short-term interest rate decisions, also held steady at 4.662%.

The 30-year Treasury yield, which often reacts strongly to geopolitical developments, was unchanged at 5.288%.

Other Treasury yields recorded small movements on Tuesday: The 1-month Treasury yield stood at 4.126%, up 1.7 basis points.

The 3-month Treasury yield rose 1.8 basis points to 4.301%.

The 6-month Treasury yield increased 1.9 basis points to 4.512%.

The 1-year Treasury yield climbed 3.5 basis points to 4.588%.

The 10-year Treasury yield was around 4.91%, down 0.1 basis point.

The 2-year Treasury yield stood at 4.662%, down 0.4 basis point.

The 30-year Treasury yield was around 5.287%, down 0.8 basis point. One basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage point. Treasury yields and bond prices move in opposite directions, meaning bond prices fall when yields rise and increase when yields decline.

John Williams on inflation and interest rates John Williams said on Monday that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy would need to adjust to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target in a timely and sustained manner, as reported by CNBC.

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"There is still work to do to get that done," Williams said, referring to the Fed's efforts to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

Williams also said the latest economic data showed that the US economy had remained strong, while inflation continued to run above the Federal Reserve's target. His comments come ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) next policy meeting, scheduled for December 8-9, when officials will decide whether to change interest rates, according to CNBC.

Investors are pricing in a 100% chance of another 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the December meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. This would mean an increase of 0.25 percentage point in the benchmark interest rate.

US 5-year Treasury bond auction Investors will also watch a $70 billion five-year Treasury bond auction scheduled for later on Tuesday. The auction will offer a fresh test of demand for US government debt and could influence Treasury yields, according to CNBC.

The November consumer confidence reading is also due on Tuesday. Investors will look at the data for clues about how Americans feel about the economy and their willingness to spend.

US inflation data and GDP report On Wednesday, markets will turn their attention to the October personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, an important measure of inflation tracked by the Federal Reserve.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the PCE price index to rise 0.3% in October. The reading will give investors another indication of whether inflation is cooling or remaining stubbornly high, according to CNBC.

Investors will also assess revised US gross domestic product (GDP) figures due on Wednesday to understand how quickly the economy grew in the third quarter.

Revised GDP data is expected to confirm that the US economy expanded by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to Trading Economics forecasts.

This would mark an increase from the 2.2% economic growth recorded in the second quarter, pointing to stronger economic activity in the July-September period.

Together, the five-year bond auction, consumer confidence figures, inflation data and revised GDP numbers are likely to remain key factors for investors assessing the US economy and the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move.