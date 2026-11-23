Oil prices fell slightly on Monday, November 23, as investors monitored developments in the Middle East and their impact on global oil supplies. However, continued attacks on ships and oil facilities in the region supported crude prices and raised concerns about possible supply disruptions. Oil prices fall as Middle East attacks and Iran war risks raise concerns over global crude supplies. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel) more

Brent crude oil futures fell 60 cents, or 0.65%, to $91.97 per barrel by 0844 GMT on Monday, Reuters reported.

Oil prices today: Brent and US crude record weekly losses US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also declined, falling 49 cents, or 0.59%, to $82.92 per barrel.

Despite Monday's small decline, both major oil benchmarks recorded weekly losses last week. Brent crude fell 4%, while US WTI crude declined 5%.

Iran war and Strait of Hormuz attacks raise oil supply concerns The ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran continued to support oil prices. Investors remained concerned that the conflict could disrupt oil production and transportation across the Middle East, one of the world's most important oil-producing regions, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had attacked an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. The development added to concerns about the safety of oil facilities and energy supplies in the region.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported multiple attacks on ships in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. These attacks raised further concerns about the movement of oil tankers through the important shipping route, Reuters reported.

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The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for global oil shipments. Any disruption to shipping through the narrow waterway could affect the movement of crude oil from major Middle Eastern producers to international markets.

However, Tamas Varga an analyst at PVM, warned against assuming that global oil supplies would now move freely and without interruptions. He said it would be wrong to conclude that oil would be available in large quantities without further disruptions, according to Reuters.

Iran attacks in Bahrain add to Middle East tensions Iran's attacks also affected Bahrain over the weekend. Bahrain said an Iranian attack struck a civilian industrial facility on Saturday.

However, Iran's Revolutionary Guards gave a different account of the operation. They said Iranian forces had launched a missile and drone attack on US military positions in Bahrain, Reuters reported.

OPEC+ to decide 2027 oil production policy on November 29 Meanwhile, OPEC+ is preparing to discuss its oil production plans for 2027. Ministers from the group will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide the group's output policy for next year.

Overall, oil prices remained under pressure after recording weekly losses, but the continuing US-Israeli war on Iran, attacks on oil facilities and risks to shipping near the Strait of Hormuz continued to support crude prices and keep concerns about global oil supplies alive.