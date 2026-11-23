Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.
Oil prices slip as Iran war, Middle East shipping attacks support Brent crude and WTI despite weekly losses
Oil prices slip as Iran war risks, Middle East shipping attacks and Strait of Hormuz tensions support crude markets despite weekly losses for Brent and WTI.
Oil prices fell slightly on Monday, November 23, as investors monitored developments in the Middle East and their impact on global oil supplies. However, continued attacks on ships and oil facilities in the region supported crude prices and raised concerns about possible supply disruptions.
Brent crude oil futures fell 60 cents, or 0.65%, to $91.97 per barrel by 0844 GMT on Monday, Reuters reported.
Oil prices today: Brent and US crude record weekly losses
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also declined, falling 49 cents, or 0.59%, to $82.92 per barrel.
Despite Monday's small decline, both major oil benchmarks recorded weekly losses last week. Brent crude fell 4%, while US WTI crude declined 5%.
Iran war and Strait of Hormuz attacks raise oil supply concerns
The ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran continued to support oil prices. Investors remained concerned that the conflict could disrupt oil production and transportation across the Middle East, one of the world's most important oil-producing regions, Reuters reported.
On Sunday, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had attacked an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. The development added to concerns about the safety of oil facilities and energy supplies in the region.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported multiple attacks on ships in the Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. These attacks raised further concerns about the movement of oil tankers through the important shipping route, Reuters reported.
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The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for global oil shipments. Any disruption to shipping through the narrow waterway could affect the movement of crude oil from major Middle Eastern producers to international markets.
However, Tamas Varga an analyst at PVM, warned against assuming that global oil supplies would now move freely and without interruptions. He said it would be wrong to conclude that oil would be available in large quantities without further disruptions, according to Reuters.
Iran attacks in Bahrain add to Middle East tensions
Iran's attacks also affected Bahrain over the weekend. Bahrain said an Iranian attack struck a civilian industrial facility on Saturday.
However, Iran's Revolutionary Guards gave a different account of the operation. They said Iranian forces had launched a missile and drone attack on US military positions in Bahrain, Reuters reported.
OPEC+ to decide 2027 oil production policy on November 29
Meanwhile, OPEC+ is preparing to discuss its oil production plans for 2027. Ministers from the group will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide the group's output policy for next year.
Overall, oil prices remained under pressure after recording weekly losses, but the continuing US-Israeli war on Iran, attacks on oil facilities and risks to shipping near the Strait of Hormuz continued to support crude prices and keep concerns about global oil supplies alive.