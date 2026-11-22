Nvidia shares are now trading at around 16 times the company's past earnings. This is the lowest valuation the stock has seen in more than 10 years. It is also lower than the previous low recorded in early 2019. Nvidia stock valuation falls to a decade low as AI demand, GPU shortages and data centre spending support its long-term growth outlook. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg) more

This means investors are paying less for every dollar Nvidia earns than they did in the past, even as the company continues to grow.

The fall in Nvidia's valuation is not due to a major drop in its business performance. The company generated $43.8 billion in free cash flow last quarter, showing that it continues to make strong money from its business, according to The Motley Fool.

Nvidia's sales are expected to nearly double this year, growing by around 100% from last year. Sales are also expected to grow by about 71% next year. Its profits are expected to rise along with sales, which could bring its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 10.

This means investors could be paying even less for Nvidia's expected future profits, making the stock look cheaper than before.

Nvidia stock looks cheap despite strong profit growth The outlook for Nvidia is supported by continued demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, particularly GPUs used to train and run AI models.

Apollo Global Management's research says the current technology shortage is different from earlier shortages because supply constraints are emerging across several parts of the supply chain rather than at just one point, according to The Motley Fool.

GPUs remain one of the biggest bottlenecks, with on-demand GPU computing capacity effectively sold out. Even older-generation GPUs are seeing rental prices rise to levels last seen in 2024, reflecting continued demand for computing power.

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Cloud companies, known as hyperscalers, and AI model developers are spending aggressively to secure GPU supply. Some companies are also entering into multi-year infrastructure agreements well before the computing capacity is ready for use, highlighting how strongly they are competing to secure AI resources.

Nvidia faces leadership, funding and competition risks Reports say Nvidia is investing money in AI start-ups, which then use that money to buy Nvidia's chips. This has raised questions about whether Nvidia is using these investments to increase chip sales and whether this demand can continue in the future, according to The Motley Fool.

Large technology companies and other chipmakers are spending heavily to develop their own chips. This could increase competition for Nvidia and reduce its profit margins over time.

However, The Motley Fool report says investors planning to hold Nvidia shares for the next 20 years may not need to worry too much about its current challenges. Nvidia has a strong position in the AI chip market because of its GPU technology, long-term plans and software.

Its CUDA platform, which allows developers to build and run applications on Nvidia GPUs, is one of the company's major competitive advantages.

Morningstar research says Nvidia has a strong economic moat, meaning its competitive advantages could help it remain profitable for the next 20 years. Morningstar also says Nvidia's chips and software will remain important as the AI market expands rapidly.

The long-term growth outlook for Nvidia is closely tied to how much companies invest in AI infrastructure, including data centres, computing systems and GPUs. PwC's research says the current data centre construction boom could have an impact on investment through 2050.

Nvidia's long-term growth could outweigh margin pressure Nvidia is likely to face pressure on its profit margins as competition increases and customers invest in developing their own chips. This could reduce the company's profitability compared with the unusually high margins it currently enjoys.

However, Nvidia's valuation already reflects some of these risks, with the stock trading below 10 times expected future earnings. If Nvidia continues to grow its sales at double-digit rates over the coming years and decades, that growth could help offset the impact of lower profit margins, according to The Motley Fool.

Nvidia could become significantly larger over the next 20 years as AI adoption expands across industries, as noted by The Motley Fool. Its GPU technology, software ecosystem and position in AI computing could help it benefit from the growing need for data centres and computing infrastructure.

At its current valuation, the source believes Nvidia shares could offer long-term investors an opportunity if the company continues to grow and remains profitable over the coming decades.