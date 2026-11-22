The number of Indian international students holding study permits for Canadian institutions is on track to be lowest recorded in over a decade. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney greets students during a visit to the University of Calgary, Canada, on October 15, 2026. (REUTERS) more

According to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), till the end of September this year, the total number of study permit holders was 263,340, including 51,900 Indians. If numbers for the last quarter match that trend, then this will be lowest annual figure since 2017, after Indians accounted for 52,620 out of 264,270 study permits in 2016.

Raghav Jain, principal lawyer with the Toronto-based Vantage Immigration Law, pointed out that 82,935 study permits were issued to Indian students in 2017, compared with just 51,900 through the third quarter of 2026. “Even pandemic-affected 2020 recorded 80,870. Canada is therefore on track for its lowest annual figure for Indian students in over a decade,” he stated.

Jain added, “The sharp decline in study permits issued to Indian students reflects both Canada’s increasingly restrictive immigration policies and its diminishing attractiveness as a destination for international education.”

The surge in Indian students entering Canada came in 2023, when they held 277135 study permits out of 680620 issued. A year later, that number decline by almost half, with Indians securing 188110 out of the total 514570 study permits in 2024. Last year, it more than halved, going down to 93660 study permits for Indians out of 380175.

Jain said refusals were a “significant contributing factor” to the decrease. He added that in his immigration litigation practice, he has increasingly encountered “standardized, boilerplate refusals” that question whether the cost of studying in Canada is justified by prospective career benefits and educational alternatives in India despite applicants having provided detailed study plans explaining their academic and career objectives.

There are other factors at play, including Canada’s study permit caps, with the new levels plan announced earlier this month projecting 150000 student arrivals each year. The minimum living-expense requirement has also been hiked from CA$ 10000 from January 2024, to the current CA$ 23,448.

Canada has also tightened post-graduation work permit eligibility, particularly for graduates of public-private college partnership programmes, while introducing additional language and field-of-study requirements, Jain explained. “These restrictions may have further discouraged prospective Indian students, many of whom consider post-graduation employment opportunities an important factor when choosing where to study,” he said.

He felt the outlook for students from India will remain “challenging.” As he concluded, “The question is no longer whether Indian students want to study in Canada, but whether Canada is making it increasingly difficult for them to do so.”