The FBI has announced the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, one of its Ten Most Wanted fugitives, in a Mexican military operation backed by US assistance. Meza-Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro”, is accused of leading a Sinaloa Cartel network that trafficked deadly drugs, including fentanyl, into American communities. El Chapo Isidro captured in Mexico. (Federal Bureau of Investigation) more FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest on November 21, saying Mexican forces had captured the alleged cartel leader with US assistance. He described it as the 11th capture of an FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive under the Trump administration. “Another FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive is off the board. Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” has been captured by Mexican forces with U.S. assistance.” Patel said in a statement. He credited law enforcement partners in Mexico and US agencies involved in the operation.

Deep Dive Who is El Chapo Isidro, and why was he wanted by the FBI? How was El Chapo Isidro captured in Mexico? Why did violence break out in Sinaloa after El Chapo Isidro was arrested?

According to the US Department of Justice, Meza-Flores was captured on November 20 in Guasave, in Mexico’s Sinaloa state, following an investigation by the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF). The operation also led to the arrest of another alleged cartel leader, German Rolando Galvez Meza, known as “El Serafin”. Also Read: US issues security alert for Americans in Mexico after cartel violence, road blockades in Sinaloa Mullin says cartel leader's network flooded US communities with drugs Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin credited the HSTF and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with pursuing Meza-Flores and supporting the operation. “The arrest of Chapo Isidro demonstrates the outstanding strength and reach of the Homeland Security Task Force,” Mullin said in the Justice Department statement. He said Meza-Flores's organisation was alleged to have flooded American communities with deadly narcotics and terrorised communities through extreme violence. “This operation sends an unmistakable message, cartel leaders cannot hide behind borders, money, or brutality,” Mullin said, adding that the task force would continue working to dismantle criminal and terrorist networks, hold their leaders accountable and protect Americans.