Unlike Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, whose nickname he shares, Meza Flores largely avoided the public spotlight for decades. According to Insight Crime , Chapo Isidro has managed to evade authorities for decades, maintaining a relatively low profile compared to other drug lords in the region.

His reported detention in Sinaloa follows years of investigations by Mexican and US agencies that considered him among their highest-priority targets. US officials accuse him of leading a transnational criminal network responsible for trafficking heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the US. The FBI added Meza Flores to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in February 2025. The US Department of State also continued offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

Mexico’s most wanted drug traffickers, Fausto Isidro Meza Flores built great trafficking network and here’s how the cartel leader rose through organised crime. (US State Department )

The reported arrest of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores on Friday, better known as “El Chapo Isidro,” has renewed attention on one of Mexico’s most elusive alleged drug traffickers. Mexican authorities have long described him as the head of the Meza Flores Organization also known as the Guasave Cartel.

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How ‘El Chapo Isidro’ built his criminal network According to US authorities, Meza Flores began working in Mexico’s drug trade during the 1990s under the Juárez Cartel, led by Amado Carrillo Fuentes. Following Carrillo’s death, he aligned himself with the Beltrán Leyva Organization (BLO), which at the time remained allied with the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to Insight Crime, the turning point came after the arrest of Alfredo Beltrán Leyva in 2008. The detention fractured the alliance between the Beltrán Leyva brothers and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. This triggered years of violence across northwestern Mexico.

Meza Flores sided with the Beltrán Leyva faction and later emerged as one of its most influential commanders.

The rise of Isidro Reports of Chapo Isidro’s alleged criminal activities increased from 2011 onward. That year, authorities linked him to a network involving 32 allegedly corrupt police officers in Ahome, Sinaloa, and investigated his possible connection to the deaths of 16 people whose charred bodies were discovered inside vehicles in Culiacán.

By 2013, the US Treasury Department identified Meza Flores as the leader of the Meza Flores Organization. Authorities alleged that the group established control over key trafficking corridors, clandestine laboratories and transportation networks using aircraft, maritime vessels and commercial trucks to move narcotics into the US.

After Héctor Beltrán Leyva was captured in 2014, speculation emerged that Chapo Isidro could assume leadership of the Beltrán Leyva Organization. However, he kept a lower public profile in the years that followed while reportedly continuing to oversee his own criminal network’s activities.

In 2017, US authorities announced a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture and was finally indicted in 2019 in the District Court of Columbia.

According to the State Department, the organisation has allegedly smuggled multi-ton quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana for more than two decades. Officials also accuse the group of engaging in kidnappings, murders, torture and extortion to maintain territorial control. Those allegations remain part of ongoing criminal cases in the US.

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Why US and Mexican authorities considered him a top target While the Sinaloa Cartel became divided by a prolonged conflict between factions linked to the Guzmán and Zambada families, authorities believe Meza Flores used the instability to quietly strengthen his organisation.

Sources cited by EL PAÍS earlier this year claimed his network had become one of the region’s largest drug exporters. Mexican authorities have linked his area of influence to several major narcotics seizures. This includes the December 2024 seizure of more than one tonne of fentanyl in Guasave, described by officials as the country’s largest fentanyl seizure at the time.

Authorities have not publicly stated that Meza Flores was directly responsible for that shipment, but investigators have linked the seizure to territory allegedly controlled by his organisation.

His alleged network is believed to operate primarily in Guasave and Ahome in Sinaloa. Investigators have also identified links extending into Sonora, Baja California and Baja California Sur.

InSight Crime reported that the organisation has maintained tactical alliances with several regional criminal groups while avoiding direct involvement in some recent cartel conflicts. JesúsManuel Reyes Flores, known as “El Negro,” who was arrested in 2012 and accused of being part of the Oficina group, told authorities that the organisation was responsible for killing dozens of local drug traffickers in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.

According to EL PAÍS, security forces carried out the latest operation in Guasave, triggering clashes, roadblocks and military helicopter deployments across parts of Sinaloa. If Mexican authorities formally confirm the arrest and subsequent legal proceedings, Meza Flores could face extradition requests from the United States because of the federal charges already pending against him.