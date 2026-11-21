The drug lord's faction operated in Guasave. In the aftermath of the arrest, clashes, shootouts, and roadblocks were reported. A baseball game between the Algodoneros de Guasave and the Venados de Mazatlán was also suspended after shots rang out.

Mexican authorities arrested Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, or El Chapo Isidro, the leader of one of the factions of the old Sinaloa cartel, El Pais reported . After the arrest on Friday, members of Mexico 's forces were attacked in the city of Guasave, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa , which sparked an armed confrontation, authorities said.

Guasave is about 150 kilometres (93 miles) from Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa, where one of Mexico's main drug trafficking organisations operates.

What authorities said “The #SSPSinaloa reports that, this Friday, November 20, 2026, an attack on federal personnel occurred in the municipality of Guasave. The public is asked to stay safe indoors and avoid the area, as well as to refrain from travelling on roads. Authorities from the Interagency Group are deployed in an operation to restore order, which will be reported once the security operation concludes. The Sinaloa Ministry of Public Security remains committed to transparency and keeping the public informed,” the Seguridad Pública Sinaloa announced.

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In a follow-up update, they shared that “authorities from all three levels of government continue their deployment to restore calm”. The update further said, “Likewise, people are asked to avoid the “La Costera” highway from Culiacán heading north, as well as from the city of Los Mochis heading south through the state, as roadblocks have been reported. Also avoid travelling on the La Libre highway, as there are multiple roadblocks in both directions. Authorities from the Interagency Group continue their deployment to clear the roads.”

Who is El Chapo Isidro, and how was he arrested? El Chapo Isidro was arrested in an operation led by the army, much like the operation against Nemesio Oseguera, alias "Mencho," of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who was killed in February.

Isidro was a top target for both Mexican and US authorities, with the FBI having put him on the list of ten most wanted criminals. The US government was offering a five-million-dollar reward for information leading to his capture.

Isidro's stronghold was in Guasave, Los Mochis, and some towns in the lower mountains, like Badiraguato, El Pais noted. He had increased his power in recent years, as per the report. Isidro had taken advantage of the other two main factions of the Sinaloa cartel – those of the Guzmán and Zambada families – which were weakening.

“He exports more drugs than all the others,” a source told the publication. At the end of 2024, the Navy had seized over a ton of fentanyl in Guasave, the largest seizure of this drug in the history of Mexico.