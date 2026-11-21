Record demand for the hot new video game Grand Theft Auto VI sent US internet traffic soaring this week. Grand Theft Auto VI, the sequel to 2013's GTA V, has finally been released after leaving fans waiting more than 13 years. (AFP) more

Home broadband providers Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc. reported some of their busiest days ever as gamers rushed to pre-load the title on Wednesday.

Downloading the massive package early, which can take hours, ensured that people eager to visit the virtual Vice City could do so as soon as the game launched on Thursday. The last day the game was available for pre-loads, “was the busiest day in our network’s history,” Comcast said in a statement shared with Bloomberg News.

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‘Busiest day’ in Comcast history Comcast, which serves about 28 million residential broadband customers, said traffic was 31% higher than an average day and 9.6% higher than its previous busiest day. Overall, the Philadelphia-based provider said Grand Theft Auto VI “has already driven five of our 10 busiest days on our network, ever.” At its peak, nearly a quarter of all internet traffic was dedicated to downloading and playing the game, Comcast said. Traffic from the platform Twitch, where people watch live-streams of game play, spiked by nearly 50% on Wednesday and continues to rise, according to Comcast.

Charter’s Spectrum internet brand saw a 49% increase in traffic since pre-loads became available on Nov. 10, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said in a statement. The game’s launch was “the largest download event ever on Spectrum’s network” and at one point accounted for more than 12.6% of all Spectrum’s internet traffic, Charter said. The company serves about 34 million home internet customers.