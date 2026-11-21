Retired US Marine Sgt. Maj. Bradley Kasal, whose heroism during the 2004 Battle of Fallujah earned him the Navy Cross, is under federal criminal investigation. It stems from allegations concerning his conduct as a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) instructor at a high school in Nevada, CBS News reported. US Marine hero Bradley Kasal faces criminal probe over allegations involving teenage cadets. (US Marine Corps) more

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), the primary federal law enforcement agency for the US Navy and Marine Corps, is investigating allegations linked to Kasal's tenure at the Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson, Nevada. Investigators have not publicly disclosed the nature of the allegations.

The Marine Corps confirmed it was aware of the allegations involving the retired sergeant major, who worked as a civilian JROTC instructor after leaving active military service. It said NCIS was actively investigating the matter as the Department of the Navy's lead agency for felony-level criminal investigations.

Denise Caskey of NCIS confirmed that its field office at Camp Pendleton, California, was conducting the investigation, CBS News reported.

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Former cadets raise concerns over instructor's conduct CBS News spoke to nearly 40 people in Henderson, including former cadets, school employees, parents and military personnel, as part of its investigation.

Several former students alleged that Kasal regularly gave rides home to selected female cadets, took them to Starbucks and spent time with certain students outside school-sponsored activities. Some also described occasions when he was alone with a cadet.

One former female cadet said she met Kasal in 2020, when she was 14, and developed a close relationship with him. She alleged that he offered to adopt her after knowing her for about a year. She also claimed he invited selected cadets to his home and cabin.

However, other former students praised Kasal's mentorship, discipline and commitment to helping cadets, including those facing difficulties at home. Some acknowledged that certain interactions could raise questions about professional boundaries.

The Clark County School District said Kasal was hired in August 2018, three months after retiring from the Marine Corps, and resigned in August 2025.

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JROTC rules restrict personal interactions with students JROTC instructors must sign an acknowledgement prohibiting personal, intimate or sexual relationships with cadets. The rules also restrict invitations to instructors' homes and individual rides in personal vehicles, subject to specified exceptions.

Kasal served in the Marine Corps for 34 years. During the November 2004 Battle of Fallujah, he was shot seven times while attempting to rescue fellow Marines trapped by insurgent gunfire. He also shielded a wounded Marine from a grenade explosion.

His actions earned him the Navy Cross, the nation's second-highest award for combat valour, and two Purple Hearts. A photograph showing him being carried out of a building by fellow Marines later inspired the No Man Left Behind statues installed at Camp Pendleton and Camp Lejeune.