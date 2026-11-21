Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has taken up a new role at software startup Materialize, more than a year after a viral moment at a Coldplay concert led to his resignation. Byron was caught on a stadium camera embracing Astronomer's then-chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, during a July 2025 concert. The clip quickly went viral on social media. Andy Byron has joined database company Materialize ((X)) more

Byron joined the database company as its chief revenue officer on November 9, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that he is also advising several other companies but is not working full-time at any of them.

What is Andy Byron’s new role? As per report, Materialize is a database company with about 50 employees. The CEO and the board backed the decision to hire him. Employees learned about it in a company-wide meeting on Nov. 11, two days after he started, according to the NY Post.

Materialize CEO Nate Stewart confirmed the hiring to TMZ. He said Byron is working part-time.

“We’re growing quickly and brought Andy on as a fractional CRO to support us as we scale,” Stewart told TMZ.

Byron played down the job. “I’m just helping out as an advisor,” he told TMZ. He said he is advising more than a handful of companies but is not a full-time employee at any of them.

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What happened at the Coldplay concert According to reports, Post, the incident took place at a Coldplay concert on July 16, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Byron was attending the concert with Astronomer’s then-chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, when a camera caught them embracing.

When their image appeared on the stadium's big screen, Cabot turned away and Byron ducked out of sight. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked about the moment. The video quickly spread on social media and led to speculation that the two married executives were having an affair.

Astronomer’s board later launched an investigation. Byron stepped down as CEO on July 19, three days after the concert, while Cabot resigned several days later. Byron had led the company since 2023.

Neither Byron nor Cabot has publicly discussed the circumstances of the incident in detail. Byron has not spoken publicly about the incident or his departure from Astronomer.

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What Kristin Cabot has said since Cabot told the New York Times in December 2025 that she and Byron were not dating. She called their behavior at the concert an alcohol-fueled mistake. She said they barely spoke afterwards.

As per TMZ, Cabot appeared on “The Oprah Podcast” in March 2026. She revealed that her estranged husband, Andrew, was also at the concert that night. She filed for divorce in August 2025.

Cabot said she believed Byron was separating from his wife when they went to the concert. “He wasn’t the person he represented himself to be, to me and lying is a non-negotiable for me,” Cabot told Oprah Winfrey. She said she cut off contact with him the previous fall. She did not say what he allegedly lied about, as she did not want to drag his family into it.