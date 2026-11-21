Nvidia lost its position as the third-most valuable US company on Friday. Another sharp decline in its shares pushed its market value below that of Google parent Alphabet. A television broadcasts Nvidia news as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more

The AI chipmaker’s stock fell about 3% during trading which reduced its market capitalisation to about $3.4 trillion, according to LSEG data. Alphabet overtook Nvidia with a market value of about $3.44 trillion, while Apple and Microsoft retained the top two positions.

Friday's decline marked Nvidia’s seventh consecutive day of share price, its longest losing streak since 2008.

The latest sell-off came just days after Nvidia reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. However, the results failed to reassure investors following the resignation of co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

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The fall of S&P 500 and NASDAQ Nvidia’s weakness spread across the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors becoming one of Wall Street’s worst trading sessions in more than a year.

The S&P 500 fell 3.7%, entering correction territory after declining more than 10% from its October high.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.3%, turning negative for the year as technology stocks came under heavy selling pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.9%, outperforming technology-heavy indexes because of its lower exposure to AI-related companies.

Chipmakers were among the biggest losers.

Advanced Micro Devices fell 13.3%, Micron Technology lost 13.9% and Broadcom dropped 12.2%. The PHLX Semiconductor Index also slid 10.7%, reflecting broad investor concerns over the AI industry’s outlook.

Companies linked to AI infrastructure also declined. Corning lost 10.9%, while Bloom Energy fell 15.3%. Anthropic, whose shares debuted after a record-setting IPO this week, dropped 8.5% during Friday’s session.

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Nvidia earnings report could not fill the Jensen Huang void Reuters reported that Nvidia’s latest earnings failed to ease concerns about the leadership after Huang’s departure and questions about future AI investment.

For the ninth day in a row, Nvidia, often regarded as the poster child of the AI boom, closed 14% lower. The market's concerns about the future and the strength of the AI build out were reflected in the semiconductor company's shares. The stock has fallen more than 30% since the Huang story broke earlier this month.

Market observers said concerns about slowing AI infrastructure investment have grown following the midterms and sweeping wins over push back against future data centre expansion.

Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird, told the Associated Press, “The whole notion that AI can continue to spend unlimited amounts of money and support the stock market is ending.”

Global crash accompanies Around the middle of the year, concerns about a potential bubble in AI and IT stocks began to surface. However, last month, when it became apparent that significant economies like the US would require additional interest rate increases to control inflation, the selloff really began to take off.

The value of global stocks (.MIWD00000PUS) has lost nearly $9 trillion since they peaked back in August, and Taiwan's 17% decline this week is the largest since the early 1990s.

Copper is the most notable metal mover. Due to the high demand for the metal from data centers, this beneficiary of the AI rollout is headed for its steepest weekly decline since April 2025.

Bruno Schneller, managing director at Erlen Capital ​Management, told Reuters, “What concerns me isn't ⁠so much the correction in technology stocks... but the possibility of the selling spreading into broader financial markets.” He added, “Even gold has come under pressure, which is interesting given its traditional safe-haven role and may point to investors raising cash rather than simply rotating into defensive assets.”