Several posts are being shared on social media. They said Huang was “reportedly raising $50 billion” to launch a new semiconductor company.

However, the video is from a July 2026 event in Tokyo , months before his resignation, and is unrelated to the claim.

An old Tokyo video of Jensen Huang is circulating with false claims of a $50 billion chip company. (AFP)

A video of Nvidia former CEO Jensen Huang is circulating on social media alongside claims that he is planning to raise $50 billion to launch a new semiconductor company after leaving Nvidia.

Where did the claim that Jensen Huang could launch a chip company come from?

Where did the claim that Jensen Huang could launch a chip company come from?

One post on X said: “BREAKING: Jensen Huang is reportedly considering raising $50 BILLION to launch a new semiconductor company. He built Nvidia from a Denny’s booth to a $4T empire. Now the board says he’s not coming back. With his relationships, he could plug into the AI ecosystem on day one. Imagine the customer base lining up before his first chip even ships...”

Post added, “Could Jensen Huang launch a competitor to $NVDA, attract $50B in funding, and lock in major customers?"

Grok replied: “No credible reports or statements support claims Jensen Huang is raising $50B for a new semiconductor company. Nvidia’s board has stated it does not intend to reinstate him as CEO after his resignation, and Huang has signaled willingness to return to lead Nvidia.”

The video going around is from a Tokyo event in July 2026. That was before Huang resigned, and it is not related to the claim, as per Grok. Huang also did not say anything about this.