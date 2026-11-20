Melania Trump has opened up about her differences with President Donald Trump, saying that the two respect each other's beliefs even when they do not agree. In a new interview, the First Lady said she allows her husband to be himself and that he does the same for her. Melania Trump says she and Donald respect each other's beliefs despite their differences. (AFP) more

The comments came as part of Melania's new Amazon MGM Studios docuseries, Melania, The Series.

Melania Trump on differences with Donald Trump As per The Independent, Melania spoke in the series about standing against some of her husband’s political views.

“You need to stand on your own beliefs,” she said. “If you don’t agree, that’s OK.

“I let him be who he is and he supports me and lets me be who I am.”

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Melania Trump says Donald has too many ‘yes’ people around him The Trumps also sat down for a joint chat in the series. An off-screen interviewer asked who is more easygoing.

The president replied: “I think I’m very easy to get along with actually, much easier than the public would understand. She could well be more difficult than me.”

Melania smiled and laughed at this. The show then cut to a solo moment with her, which seemed to be set on a private jet.

“He said, like, ‘Oh she’s so difficult’, but I tell him the truth,” she said.

“I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are ‘yes’ people, and that’s not healthy,” she continued.

The joint interview then returned. Donald Trump said: “She feels very strongly that everything should be very presidential.

“When we were doing rallies, if on occasion I’d break into a dance, I’m not sure she loved it so much,” he said. “But the people loved it.”

Melania replied: “Well, sometimes, you know, the situations were like ‘I don’t think it’s a good day to dance, so’.”